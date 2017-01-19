Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett on win at Boston College

UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett talks with reporters after the Cavs’ 71-54 win at Boston College Wednesday night.
On containing Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman: “Yes, those are two very good scorers and for the most part we made it hard for them. They got some good looks at times, but as a team I felt that we looked better defensively and were more active and swarming.”
On the importance of the bench stepping up: “That lift was important. Guys are able to get rest and come in able to play harder defensively and cut harder offensively. Those are the times I see our 10-man group has really helped us.”
On the key to slowing down the BC offense: “They love to play fast and Ky (Bowman) is a one-man fast break and they can get going downhill. There are so many teams in this league that are so good at that transition that we just have to build a wall. We wanted to draw a line on the court saying this is where we will meet them and the battle goes from there. We felt that if we could get set on that line than we can make them really work for the most part.”
