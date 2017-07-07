 jump to example.com

Nighttime paving on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah, Frederick this weekend

Published Friday, Jul. 7, 2017, 10:48 pm

Several Interstate 81 paving projects in the northern Shenandoah Valley will have weekend nighttime work July 7 – 9.

interstate 81Motorists should expect potential delays in these locations.

 

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 275 to 283, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures overnight for pavement patching. Weekend night work is as follows: Fridaynight, July 7, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8Saturday night, July 8, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9Sunday night, July 9, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, July 10. Work continues through July 15, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following mornings. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control in some locations.
Mile marker 286 to 294, northbound – Alternating lane closures overnight for pavement work. Includes ramps at exit 291. Weekend night work is as follows: Friday night, July 7, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8Saturday night, July 8, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9Sunday night, July 9, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, July 10. Work continues through Monday through Thursday8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through July 28.

 

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, pavement marking operations and guardrail work. Weekend night work is as follows: Friday night, July 7, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8Saturday night, July 8, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9Sunday night, July 9, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, July 10. Work continues weekdays Monday to Thursday8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 31.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org. The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

