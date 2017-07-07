Nighttime paving on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah, Frederick this weekend

Several Interstate 81 paving projects in the northern Shenandoah Valley will have weekend nighttime work July 7 – 9.

Motorists should expect potential delays in these locations.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 275 to 283, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures overnight for pavement patching. Weekend night work is as follows: Fridaynight, July 7, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8; Saturday night, July 8, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9; Sunday night, July 9, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, July 10. Work continues through July 15, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following mornings. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control in some locations.

Mile marker 286 to 294, northbound – Alternating lane closures overnight for pavement work. Includes ramps at exit 291. Weekend night work is as follows: Friday night, July 7, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8; Saturday night, July 8, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9; Sunday night, July 9, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, July 10. Work continues through Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through July 28.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, pavement marking operations and guardrail work. Weekend night work is as follows: Friday night, July 7, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8; Saturday night, July 8, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 9; Sunday night, July 9, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, July 10. Work continues weekdays Monday to Thursday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 31.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

