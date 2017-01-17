 jump to example.com

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 12:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

augusta free press myers cornerThe Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

AFP worked with Crescent Development, the developer of Myers Corner, a mixed-use community with a 30-acre business park, and a residential component that will include almost 300 homes located in Fishersville, to redesign the website in line with the look and feel of a new print brochure that is available to prospective suitors.

“The goal of the new website project was to establish a consistent look and feel across the marketing mediums for the folks at Crescent Development,” said Chris Graham, the president of Augusta Free Press LLC, who was the point person for AFP on the Myers Corner web project.

The site, featuring downloadable master plans and pricing and lot availability information, is online at MyersCornerVa.com.

 

About Augusta Free Press

Founded in 2002, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Contact us at freepress2@ntelos.net.

More online at AFPBusiness.com.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

So much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

Virginia in a box on Medicaid, Affordable Care Act

Be careful what you wish for, because Virginia Republicans got theirs, and seem to want to give it back.

Seven things to keep in mind about the U.S. economy in 2017

A new year has dawned, a new president is about to take office and many Americans are wondering how 2017 could affect their bottom line.

Marriage equality bill fails in Senate committee

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee failed to address inconsistencies in the Code of Virginia with regards to marriage equality.

Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine and others yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare.

Poll: Affordable college, economy tied in eyes of Virginia voters

Virginia voters believe improving the affordability of public colleges and universities would help solve the sluggish economy.

Fishburne Military School gearing up for Inaugural Parade with Wednesday march in Waynesboro

The streets of Waynesboro will have an Inaugural Parade feel on Wednesday thanks to Fishburne Military School.

Headed to DC for the inauguration? AAA offers travel tips

It is a tradition as storied and nearly as old as the Republic itself. This Friday, America celebrates the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 