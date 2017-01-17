New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

AFP worked with Crescent Development, the developer of Myers Corner, a mixed-use community with a 30-acre business park, and a residential component that will include almost 300 homes located in Fishersville, to redesign the website in line with the look and feel of a new print brochure that is available to prospective suitors.

“The goal of the new website project was to establish a consistent look and feel across the marketing mediums for the folks at Crescent Development,” said Chris Graham, the president of Augusta Free Press LLC, who was the point person for AFP on the Myers Corner web project.

The site, featuring downloadable master plans and pricing and lot availability information, is online at MyersCornerVa.com.

