Men’s basketball: Hot-shooting Hornets defeat Bridgewater

Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 7:29 pm

Lynchburg College shot 60.6 percent from the floor in the first half to lead 55-31 at the break and the Hornets went on to defeat Bridgewater College, 97-63, in ODAC men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Nininger Hall.

A layup by Bryce Boggs gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead, but Lyndon White hit Lynchburg’s first 3-pointer of the half for an early 4-2 edge. Bridgewater’s Efe Balfour and Lynchburg’s Logan Seacrist traded inside buckets before Kevin Saylor connected from 3-point range to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead with 16:53 left in the first half.

Lynchburg (11-8, 5-5 in the ODAC) then gained control with a 12-0 spurt to take a double-digit lead. Jay Allen scored on a layup to give the Hornets a one-point lead and his three-point play on the next possession put the visitors on top 11-7. Seacrist hit a 3-pointer and White added a driving layup for a 16-7 lead. Zach Burnett then knocked down a short jumper, making the score 18-7 with 14:05 on the clock.

Boggs broke the Eagles drought with a jumper to cut the margin back to single digits, but the Hornets reeled off the next 10 points to go up by 19 points. Evan Clark and Burnett hit jump shots and Seacrist scored in the paint, giving Lynchburg a 24-9 lead. Burnett tacked on a rare four-point play for a 28-9 Hornets’ advantage with 11:05remaining in the half.

Lynchburg shot 57.8 percent for the game, making 37-of-64 shots, including 10-of-24 from 3-point range. Four Hornets reached double figures, led by Burnett with 30 points.

A pair of first-year guards came off the bench to lead the Bridgewater offense. Kenneth Turner scored a season-high 14 points to pace the Eagles while Paul Brown added a season-high 12 points. Kevin Saylor reached double figures as he also netted 12 points.

Bridgewater, now 5-14 and 2-8 in the ODAC, has lost 10 straight games. The Eagles are back in action Wednesday evening when they travel to play Roanoke College. game time is 7:00 p.m.

