McAuliffe on House GOP action regarding Inspector General
Gov. Terry McAuliffe released the following statement after Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates voted to fire Virginia’s sitting Inspector General, June Jennings.
“I am outraged that House Republicans are trying to fire a qualified public servant over a tragic matter for which she and her office bear absolutely zero responsibility. This action is particularly hypocritical in light of House Republican leaders’ rejection of proposals to fix the problems that they say warrant her firing.
“This year I introduced legislation to give the Board of Corrections clear authority to investigate deaths in Virginia jails. Republicans in the House rejected it.
“I also put funding in the budget for mental health screenings in jails. Republicans in the House rejected it.
“Jamycheal Mitchell’s death was a tragedy that demonstrated the need for real mental health and criminal justice reform, and my administration is ready to move forward. Unfortunately, Republicans in the House of Delegates are more concerned with playing politics with qualified appointees than with keeping Virginians healthy and safe.”
