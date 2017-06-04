Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: June 5-9

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 over Depot Street –Lane closures June 13 weather permitting for bridge inspections.

Route 29 Business in Madison Heights – Crew will work on signals.

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 210 bet. Route 29 Bypass and Route 29 Bus. – Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 636 over Harris Creek (Rt. 643-638) – Road closed for culvert replacement through 7/21. Detour via Rt. 656, 655 and 643.

Route 703 – Crew will address work order.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 West (from Appomattox Co/Pr. Edward Co line to Rt. 620) – Traffic control devices and flaggers will be in use during surface work. Expect delays.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Slate River – Traffic is on new structure; work continues on old structure. Estimated completion – 12/2017.

Route 24 over Slate River –Lane closure on June 5 weather permitting for bridge inspection.

Campbell County:

Route 501 (Route 654 to Route 686) –Through June 16, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Road closed through late-July for culvert replacement. Detour via Rt. 756, 600 to 601.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – October 27, 2017.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed 7/5/17 – 9/29/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Route 1623 near Rt 622 – Road closed beginning June 3 for waterline work. Alternate route is available. Messages boards will alert motorists.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 North & South over 15 Business – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place.

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal, other traffic control in use. Use caution during bridge project. Estimated completion-July 2017.

Routes 734 & 1004 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.

Cumberland County:

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) –Closed through 6/30 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Halifax County:

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will boom axe and repair potholes.

Volens AHQ – Crew will cut right of way.

Various –Crew will mow and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 W (501-29) – Speed reduced to 45 mph through construction project.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting. Temporary lane closures 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 29 South near Nelson/Albemarle line- Travel lane closed; passing lane narrowed to 11’ until mid-June for slope repair.

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 7/30/17.

Route 29 Bypass and 58 Bypass of Danville, 58 east and west of Danville – Crew will work on line markings.

Routes 29 and 58- Crew will address sign work orders.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 621 (622-861) – Road closed until mid-June for crossline pipe replacement.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed 7/28/2017 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Brosville and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will ditch.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will make pipe repairs.

Various –Crews will work surfaces, mow and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-July for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties starting in June.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.