Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: June 12-16

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Business in Madison Heights – Crew will work on signals.

Route 29 Business – Starting June 18, milling and paving operations. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 130 over Graham Creek – Traffic restricted by signal, signage and message boards to one 11’ lane until June 20 for bridge deck reconstruction.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Additional work starting June 18, milling and paving operations. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 210 bet. Route 29 Bypass and Route 29 Bus. – Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays.

Route 636 over Harris Creek (Rt. 643-638) – Road closed for culvert replacement through 7/21. Detour via Rt. 656, 655 and 643.

Route 703 – Crew will address work order.

Route 1054 –Starting June 13, milling and paving operations. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist motorists during surface work. Expect delays.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Appomattox County:

No items reported

Buckingham County:

Route 20 over Muddy Creek – Starting June 12, traffic restricted to one 13’ lane and controlled by signal, signage and message boards

Route 20 over Slate River – Traffic is on new structure; work continues on old structure. Estimated completion – 12/2017.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, mow, respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 601 over Entry Creek (756-645) –Road closed through late-July for culvert replacement. Detour via Rt. 756, 600 to 601.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – October 27, 2017.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed 7/5/17 – 9/29/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Route 1623 near Rt 622 – Road closed beginning June 3 for waterline work. Alternate route is available. Messages boards will alert motorists.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 North & South over 15 Business – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place.

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Temporary signal, other traffic control in use. Use caution during bridge project. Estimated completion-July 2017.

Routes 734 & 1004 (Phenix AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will boom axe and install main and driveway entrance pipes.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will brush cut and mow.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and shoulders, and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) –Closed through 6/30 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 501 @ 642 – Turn lane construction project.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will boom axe and work surfaces.

Bethel & Volens AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic roads.

Volens AHQ – Crew will cut right of way.–Crew will mow and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 W (501-29) – Speed reduced to 45 mph through construction project.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting. Temporary lane closures 460 & Odd Fellows; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Construction bridge project.

Nelson County:

Route 29 South near Nelson/Albemarle line- Travel lane closed; passing lane narrowed to 11’ until mid-June for slope repair.

Route 56 over James River – Through June 30, bridge painting will take place. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic.

Route 151 & 635 , Route 6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Surface treatment schedule for Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties – March 27-December 28, traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 7/30/17.

Route 29 Bypass and 58 Bypass of Danville, 58 east and west of Danville – Crew will work on line markings.

Routes 29 and 58- Crew will address sign work orders.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 621 (622-861) – Road closed until mid-June for crossline pipe replacement.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed 7/28/2017 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Route 761 (600-639) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Kentuck AHQ – Crews will cut limbs.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will make pipe repairs.

Rondo AHQ – Crews will clean around and in pipe.

Various –Crews will work surfaces, mow and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 621 over tributary of Goodwin Lake (629 – 641) –Closed May 30 – mid-July for culvert replacement. Detour via 607 and 360 back to 621.

Route 628 over Bush River – Road reduced to 1 lane and temporary signals in place during bridge work. Estimated completion – late June.

Various – Crew will work surfaces, cut brush, mow, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Bridge painting – Work will take place in Amherst, Halifax and Nelson counties starting in June.

Curve countermeasures – Crews will re-install/install signage.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will work at various locations.

Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will work on pipes at various locations.