Lighthouse Instruments to create 10 new jobs, expand medical manufacturing operation in Albemarle County

Lighthouse Instruments, a world leader in laser test and measurement systems for pharmaceutical process monitoring, will invest $4.8 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Albemarle County.

The company will consolidate two locations in the county and build a new headquarters and manufacturing facility. The project will create 10 new jobs.

“Supporting businesses of all sizes that provide well-paid jobs of the 21st century is essential to a diverse Virginia economy,” said Governor Northam. “This impressive company produces cutting-edge pharmaceutical equipment that will advance the industry and increase product demand, and we look forward to facilitating Lighthouse’s continued progress in the Commonwealth any way we can.”

Lighthouse Instruments is a leading global supplier of laser test and measurement systems for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing industries. Its operations are divided into three business units: measurement services, laboratory instruments, and automated inspection machines.

“With a highly educated, robust pipeline of talent, Albemarle County and the Commonwealth provide an ideal location for innovative companies like Lighthouse Instruments,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Esther Lee. “The company’s decision to consolidate operations into one state-of-the-art headquarters facility with room for future growth is a strong testament to the region’s business climate and workforce.”







“Lighthouse Instruments has operated in Virginia since its founding in 1995,” said Lighthouse Instruments President James Veale. “The central Virginia region with its strong community colleges and universities as well as manufacturing support has been an ideal place to operate an advanced manufacturing facility.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) will support Lighthouse Instruments’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. Lighthouse Instruments is a 2013 graduate of VEDP’s award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program. VALET is an application-based, two-year international export acceleration program.

“Albemarle County is pleased to have partnered with the Economic Development Authority to support this important economic development initiative in our community,” said Rick Randolph, District Representative for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. “Working with the EDA to match funds provided through the VJIP grant, we have creatively and collaboratively leveraged our assets to support Lighthouse Instruments’ successful growth and expansion in our community, thereby providing access to employment opportunities and upward mobility for local residents.”

“Lighthouse Instruments’ investment in Virginia is important in that it brings 21st century new tech manufacturing jobs to our 21st century workforce,” said Senator Creigh Deeds. “I’m glad the Virginia Economic Development Partnership is able to assist in this critical step towards diversifying our economy.”

“Lighthouse Instruments started in Albemarle County after its founders met at UVA, and more than 20 years later this international company is re-investing in its own future here and in the future of this region,” said Democratic Leader Delegate David J. Toscano. “Lighthouse sells its high-tech equipment all over the globe. We are proud that Jim Veale not only began the company here, but wants to remain and expand here to take advantage of all that central Virginia has to offer.”

