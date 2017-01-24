Lam scores 41 in Bridgewater win over Randolph-Macon

Senior guard Jessica Lam set a new program single-game scoring record with 41 points Tuesday night as Bridgewater defeated Randolph-Macon, 76-62, in ODAC women’s basketball action.

Lam, the ODAC’s leading scorer, shattered her own mark of 36 points set earlier this season in an overtime loss to Ferrum College. Lam made 13-of-20 shots from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. She added an 11-of-14 effort from the foul line to finish with 41. The Eagles’ senior played the entire 40 minutes and added eight rebounds and finished with no turnovers.

Tuesday’s game was in stark contrast to this season’s earlier meeting at Nininger Hall when the Yellow Jackets used their size inside to overpower the Eagles 81-52.

Bridgewater’s backcourt took care of the scoring output Tuesday and the interior group helped the Eagles control the boards. In the first meeting, Randolph-Macon dominated the glass by a 56-35 margin. In Tuesday’s win the Eagles held a solid 47-39 rebounding edge.

Lam had plenty of help from her backcourt mate, point guard Sydni Carey. Carey filled up the stat sheet with a career-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists.

The Eagles trailed by two, 19-17, at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the hosts 26-15 in the second period to lead by nine at the half. Lam scored 21 points in the first half and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field.

The Yellow Jackets made a strong run at the Eagles and pulled to with four points, 50-46, with 3:20 left in the third quarter on a layup by Amber Lee. Bridgewater held the Yellow Jackets scoreless for the remainder of the quarter and a bucket by Carey and two free throws by Lam put the Eagles up 54-46 entering the final quarter.

The Eagles continued their run into the fourth quarter, scoring the first six points to boost the lead to 14. Lam worked inside and converted a three-point play and then added a layup off an assist from Kaitlyn Lehan to make the score 59-46. Lehan then hit 1-of-2 foul shots for a 60-46 cushion.

Bridgewater kept the lead in double figures the rest of the way and took its biggest lead of the game, 76-60, on a layup by Rebecca Harvey with less than a minute to play.

Lam and Carey took care of the scoring load, but several more Eagles made key contributions in the contest.

Lehan and Harvey struggled to score inside, but the duo helped the Eagles control the glass. Lehan pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds and blocked five shots while Harvey added seven boards. Lehan also dished out six assists.

Off the bench, Tyler Pinder scored eight points and dished out three assists while turning the ball over just once. Kara Campbell gave the Eagles solid minutes with three points, three assists and five rebounds.

In one the most impressive team stats of the game, the Eagles had 20 assists on 23 made shots.

With the victory, Bridgewater improves to 11-7 overall and 4-5 in the ODAC. The Eagles return to action Saturdayafternoon when they travel to Roanoke, Va., to play Hollins University.