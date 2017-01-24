 jump to example.com

Lam scores 41 in Bridgewater win over Randolph-Macon

Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 11:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

bridgewater eaglesSenior guard Jessica Lam set a new program single-game scoring record with 41 points Tuesday night as Bridgewater defeated Randolph-Macon, 76-62, in ODAC women’s basketball action.

Lam, the ODAC’s leading scorer, shattered her own mark of 36 points set earlier this season in an overtime loss to Ferrum College. Lam made 13-of-20 shots from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. She added an 11-of-14 effort from the foul line to finish with 41. The Eagles’ senior played the entire 40 minutes and added eight rebounds and finished with no turnovers.

Tuesday’s game was in stark contrast to this season’s earlier meeting at Nininger Hall when the Yellow Jackets used their size inside to overpower the Eagles 81-52.

Bridgewater’s backcourt took care of the scoring output Tuesday and the interior group helped the Eagles control the boards. In the first meeting, Randolph-Macon dominated the glass by a 56-35 margin. In Tuesday’s win the Eagles held a solid 47-39 rebounding edge.

Lam had plenty of help from her backcourt mate, point guard Sydni Carey. Carey filled up the stat sheet with a career-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists.

The Eagles trailed by two, 19-17, at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the hosts 26-15 in the second period to lead by nine at the half. Lam scored 21 points in the first half and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field.

The Yellow Jackets made a strong run at the Eagles and pulled to with four points, 50-46, with 3:20 left in the third quarter on a layup by Amber Lee. Bridgewater held the Yellow Jackets scoreless for the remainder of the quarter and a bucket by Carey and two free throws by Lam put the Eagles up 54-46 entering the final quarter.

The Eagles continued their run into the fourth quarter, scoring the first six points to boost the lead to 14. Lam worked inside and converted a three-point play and then added a layup off an assist from Kaitlyn Lehan to make the score 59-46. Lehan then hit 1-of-2 foul shots for a 60-46 cushion.

Bridgewater kept the lead in double figures the rest of the way and took its biggest lead of the game, 76-60, on a layup by Rebecca Harvey with less than a minute to play.

Lam and Carey took care of the scoring load, but several more Eagles made key contributions in the contest.

Lehan and Harvey struggled to score inside, but the duo helped the Eagles control the glass. Lehan pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds and blocked five shots while Harvey added seven boards. Lehan also dished out six assists.

Off the bench, Tyler Pinder scored eight points and dished out three assists while turning the ball over just once. Kara Campbell gave the Eagles solid minutes with three points, three assists and five rebounds.

In one the most impressive team stats of the game, the Eagles had 20 assists on 23 made shots.

With the victory, Bridgewater improves to 11-7 overall and 4-5 in the ODAC. The Eagles return to action Saturdayafternoon when they travel to Roanoke, Va., to play Hollins University.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Susan Platt announces campaign for lieutenant governor

Susan Platt announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Warner, Kaine cosponsor permanent repeal of Global Gag Rule

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are cosponsoring a bill to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule.

McAuliffe announces decrease in Virginia unemployment rate

The Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in December to 4.1 percent.

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote

Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

One dead, one in critical condition in Waynesboro drug overdoses

A 44-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old male is in critical condition as a result of expected drug overdoses in Waynesboro Saturday night.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 