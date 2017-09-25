 jump to example.com

Inaugural Virginia Spirits Festival set for Saturday in Washington

Published Monday, Sep. 25, 2017, 10:53 am

In celebration of September Virginia Spirits Month, 14 Virginia distilleries are participating in the Virginia Spirits Festival on September 30th at The Passenger Bar in Washington D.C.

virginia distillers associationGuests will enjoy tastings of almost 30 Virginia spirits while they interact with distillers and learn about Virginia’s distilling heritage. This intimate experience showcases specially selected, premium craft spirits at one of D.C.’s best cocktail bars!

Participating Distilleries / Vendors:
A Smith Bowman Distillery / Belle Isle Craft Spirits / Belmont Farms Distillery / Boar Creek Whiskey / Catoctin Creek Distillery / Chesapeake Bay Distillery / Cirrus Vodka / Filibuster Bourbon Distillery / Five Mile Mountain DistilleryJames River Distillery / KO Distilling / MurLarkey Distilled Spirits / Reservoir Distillery / Virginia Distillery Company / Vitae Spirits / Keep It Simple Syrup®

The Virginia Spirits Festival is jointly hosted by the Virginia Distillers AssociationCraft HospitalityThe Passenger and Modern Liquors. Guests can meet distillers face-to-face to learn about their products and inspirations, and VIP ticket holders gain early access. All spirit tastings are included in the ticket. All featured spirits will also be available for sale in bottle format courtesy of Modern Liquors. Tickets begin at $25.

   
