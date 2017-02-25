Homers by Fleischer, Pita push VMI past Bucknell, 10-2

Home runs by Collin Fleischer and Matt Pita backed a six-inning outing from Matt Eagle, and the VMI Keydets defeated the Bucknell Bison, 10-2, in NCAA baseball action Saturday in Lexington, Va.

VMI (3-4) jumped ahead with three runs in the first inning, as Fleischer drove in two with a single and an infield hit for Maddox gave the Keydets a 3-0 lead they would not surrender. Bucknell got a run back in the second, but the Keydets scored the game’s next seven runs to blow the game open.

The home runs by Fleischer and Pita were part of six VMI extra base hits among the squad’s 13 total hits on the day.

The starters got the decisions, as Mike Castellani (0-1) gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings for the visiting Bison (1-4). Eagle gave up five hits and four walks in six innings, and was charged with one run as he earned his first victory of the year.

Offensively, Matt Dunlevy and Pita combined to go 5 for 8 with four runs scored, two doubles, Pita’s homer and five runs driven in. Fleischer added a two-run single and his home run and drove in three, while Malbon continued his recent hot hitting by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Evan Klugerman had the lone multi-hit night for Bucknell, going 2 for 3.

VMI and Bucknell will wrap up their series Sunday at 1 p.m.