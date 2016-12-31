 jump to example.com

George Mason drops A-10 opener to VCU

Published Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, 1:16 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

george masonThe George Mason University men’s basketball team put forth an outstanding effort in its Atlantic 10 opener Friday night but the Patriots could not push past visiting VCU in the second half, dropping a 73-64 contest inside EagleBank Arena.

Mason (10-4, 0-1) trailed by just one (36-35) at the half, but the Rams shot 48.1 percent in the second half and limited the Patriots to 37.5 percent (12-32).

The Rams (11-3, 1-0) also took control of the glass and held a +11 (42-31) edge in rebounding on the night. The Patriots entered the game allowing just 8.5 offensive rebounds per contest, but VCU grabbed 16 offensive boards in Friday’s contest and held a 46-32 edge in paint scoring for the game.

“We’re disappointed in this outcome, but we have a lot of basketball to play,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “We have to continue to be obsessed with improving. This is the first game we’ve played against a good team where we weren’t able to execute and made some costly mistakes. You have to give VCU credit for that. We really competed tonight and I’m confident we’ll be able to bounce back and come out with a purpose Wednesday.”

Mason entered the game averaging 17 free throws made and 23 attempts per game, but the Rams held a +12 edge (20-8) in free throws attempted for the game as Mason made 6-of-8 on the night.

Five Patriots scored in double figures to lead Mason offensively. Redshirt-senior Jalen Jenkins led the Patriots with 12 points (6-8 FG) while fellow senior Marquise Moore chipped in 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Sophomore Otis Livingston II added 10 points and four assists, fellow sophomore Jaire Grayer tallied 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting and freshman Ian Boyd posted 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

Mason ended the game +4 in turnover margin over the Rams and made 10 steals on the night. The Patriots were also +4 in second chance points (15-11) and held a 14-13 edge in bench scoring.

Before a boisterous crowd of 7,780, the Patriots held an early 7-4 lead, but VCU took advantage of a Mason scoring drought over the next five minutes, using a 13-0 run to build a 17-7 edge.

The Patriots cut the lead to four (19-15) on free throws from Boyd and were within three (23-20) after a 3-pointer from Grayer at the 7:30 mark of the opening half. VCU went back up seven (36-29) with 54 seconds left in the stanza, but Mason closed the half on a 6-0 run to move within a point (36-35) at the break.

VCU built the lead back out to six (49-43) six minutes into the second half and went up by eight (58-50) with 9:54 to play. Mason cut it to four (59-55) with 7:23 to go and after VCU went back up nine at 64-55, again the Patriots cut it to five (64-59) on a jumper from Jenkins at the 3:42 mark.

But Mason could not move any closer for the remainder of the contest and VCU held on for the nine-point victory.

The Patriots wrap up their four-game homestand with a contest vs. Massachusetts on Wednesday (Jan. 4) at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the Atlantic 10 Digital Network.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Viewpoints: Augusta County sheriff Donald Smith

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith joins Viewpoints to talk about his first year in office and his priorities for 2017.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.

VCU Dogs on Call program featured in new Animal Planet documentary series

Local tails will wag on Jan. 1 when Animal Planet features the VCU Dogs on Call program as part of its new series, “Dogs: The Untold Story.”

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 