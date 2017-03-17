Game Notes: #5 seed UVA faces #4 seed Florida in East Regional

No. 5 seed UVA (23-10) plays No. 4 seed Florida (25-8) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18. Tipoff at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for approximately 8:40 p.m.

For Openers

UVA has 23 or more wins for a school-record fifth straight year.

The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 56.1 ppg.

UVA is 4-6 vs. ranked opponents in 2016-17.

Senior guard London Perrantes became the first Cavalier to win an NCAA Tournament game in four straight years.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Florida game will be televised on TNT and streamed online at NCAA.com (March Madness on Demand).

The game will be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Westwood One/NCAA Radio Network on Sirius (136) and XM (202) and Internet (962).

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

The Head Coaches

Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 188-82 in eight seasons at UVA and 257-115 in 11 seasons overall

Florida: Mike White (Ole Miss, 2000), 46-23 in two seasons at Florida and 147-63 in six seasons overall

All-Time in the NCAA Tournament

UVA is making its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since 1981-84.

UVA is making its fourth straight appearance in the Round of 32.

Virginia is 29-20 all-time in 21 NCAA Tournament appearances.

UVA has earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time and has a 4-4 record as a No. 5 seed.

UVA reached the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.

The Cavaliers reached their sixth NCAA Regional final appearance in 2016, losing 68-62 to No. 10 seed Syracuse.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 10-6 in seven NCAA tournaments, including a 7-4 record at UVA and 3-2 mark at Washington State.

London Perrantes has averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 46.8 three-point field percentage (22 of 47) in 10 NCAA Tournament games.

UVA Ranked No. 24/23 in Latest Polls

UVA is ranked No. 24 in the latest AP poll No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll.

UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 62 polls.

UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.

UVA has been ranked in 64 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.

UVA finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.

All-Time Against Florida

Virginia is 1-1 all-time against Florida in the series that dates back to the 1991-92 season.

UVA meets Florida for the third time in the postseason and first time since suffering a 71-45 loss to the Gators in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

UVA posted a 62-56 win over Florida in the 1992 NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in the other meeting between the teams.

Last Time vs. the Gators

Bradley Beal had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore Casey Prather scored 14 points to lead No. 7 seed Florida to a 71-45 victory over No. 10 seed Virginia in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament at the CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Patric Young added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Gators.

Mike Scott was the only player to score in double figures for Virginia with 15 points and he had a team-high six rebounds.

Florida closed the first half on a 17-4 run to take a 30-22 lead.

After the Cavaliers closed to within six in the second half at 36-30 with 17:31 left to play, Florida went on 17-2 run to take control of the game.

Last Time Out

London Perrantes had 24 points and Marial Shayok added a career-high 23 as No. 5 seed Virginia beat No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington 76-71 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16.

UVA trailed 26-11, but closed the first half on an 18-4 run to take a 30-29 lead.

Perrantes tallied 19 points and Shayok added 12 in the second half.

Darius Thompson added 10 points, four rebounds and a career-high four blocked shots in the win.

The Cavaliers owned a 28-2 advantage in bench points and shot 50 percent (26 of 52) in the win.

On The Horizon

The Virginia-Florida winner will advance to the NCAA East Regional on Friday and Sunday, March 24 & 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.