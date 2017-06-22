 jump to example.com

Gage goes the distance in Squirrels win

Published Thursday, Jun. 22, 2017, 10:15 pm

Flying Squirrels lefty Matt Gage entered the record books on Thursday, tossing a complete game, nine-inning shutout over Hartford at The Diamond.

richmond flying squirrelsGage is the fourth Squirrels pitcher to accomplish the feat, joining Tyler Beede (2016), Jack Snodgrass (2014) and Mike MacDonald (2010). Gage (4-4) allowed just five hits and one walk on 106 pitches in a 3-0 Richmond win. He also added a double at the plate as one of 10 Squirrels hits. The Squirrels (30-41) won two out of three in the series against Hartford (31-39) and will continue the homestand against Akron on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Gage used 94 pitches in the first eight innings and was allowed to return to the mound in the ninth. The southpaw set the Yard Goats down in order, recording a pair of groundouts before striking out Max White to finish off the career night.

The Squirrels once again got off to a hot start against Hartford, plating a pair of runs in the first. Slade Heathcott, Daniel Carbonell and Miguel Gomez all singled to begin the inning against RHP Luis Niebla. Jerry Sands then grounded into a double play for the game’s first run. C.J. Hinojosa followed with a line drive base hit to left, giving Richmond an early 2-0 advantage.

Matt Gage was locked in for Richmond from the outset in his 12th start of the year. Gage retired the first six batters he faced and allowed only one hit over the first five innings.

The Goats RHP Niebla battled through the early innings and coughed up another run in the fourth. With one out, Hinojosa and Hunter Cole connected on consecutive doubles for a 3-0 Richmond lead. Cole was activated from the disabled list prior to the game, playing for the first time since early June.

Gage continued to cruise through the middle innings, retiring the side in order in the fourth and again in the fifth. He worked around a base hit in the sixth, needing only 77 pitches to complete the first six frames.

Niebla (1-4) benefited from four double plays defensively, allowing him to go a season-high six innings. The righty allowed eight hits and three runs in the loss. Shane Broyles relieved Niebla to start the seventh and allowed a two-out double to Gage before getting out of the inning.

Gage worked into the eighth and allowed a pair of scratch hits to begin the inning. The lefty then induced a double play and a ground out to end the inning without further incident.

