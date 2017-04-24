Four tips for effective ecommerce businesses looking to compete globally

The rapid rise of ecommerce has been a long time coming; however, the rate at which global ecommerce has exploded is rather staggering.

Given that nearly $2 trillion was spent worldwide in 2016, it’s crystal clear that modern ecommerce marketers should expand beyond their own backyard. This rings true whether you’re selling physical inventory or digital products; however, those selling physical goods have a special set of challenges ahead of them if they want to stay competitive in the global economy.

Thankfully, doing so is easier said than done. However, with a keen attention to detail regarding how you structure your storefront and provide options to your potential buyers, you’ll be well on your way to more consistent sales. Keep the following tips in the back of your mind to ensure the long-term survival of your ecommerce store.

Flexible Pricing Options

If you truly want to cast a larger net in terms of buyers, you’re going to need to accept as many currencies as possible via your payment processing options. While accepting PayPal is a solid starting point, bear in mind that international shoppers may be turned off if you solely accept American or Canadian Dollars.

Similarly, businesses today need to be able to track expenses on a global scale when working with international markets. For example, if you’re running a dropshipping business that’s purchasing inventory from all over the globe, you must make sure you aren’t blowing out your budget because you can’t keep up with ever-changing currency rates while buying internationally.

Offer International Shipping

Obviously, international shipping is a must-have if you’re looking to reach as many customers as possible. That being said, such shipping can be a pain for dropshippers in particular. Think about it: if you don’t have direct control over your own inventory, shipping items can take forever if you hit any snags with your distributors.

To avoid disappointed customers, strive to be flexible in terms of shipping expectations (think: don’t advertise overnight or next-day shipping on international orders). Likewise, make sure that you don’t end up eating the cost when delivering to far-away markets and adjust your shipping prices accordingly.

Simplify Your Checkout Process

The more steps you have in your checkout process, the more likely your shoppers are to drop out of your funnel.

Don’t force your buyers to go through tons of authentication processes and up-sells to get through your checkout counter. Iinstead, make sure that your checkout process is quick, painless and easy to navigate. For example, crystal clear call-to-action buttons and minimal text will help streamline the process.

Take Advantage of Imagery

Throughout your storefront, implement as much imagery as you possibly can. Think of it this way: images have no language barriers, right?

From product photos to user-generated content of real-life people interacting with your products, images help seal the deal with skeptical shoppers. Although people are generally more comfortable than ever when it comes to buying online, anything you can do to build trust is always a plus.

Effective global ecommerce is about much more than slapping a storefront on a website. By making your store as accessible as possible for international shoppers, you put yourself way ahead of the curve versus your competition who’s neglecting the seemingly “small” details of their shops.