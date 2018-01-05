Fencing Olympians to face off in Virginia Beach this weekend

Nearly 1,800 fencers will travel to Virginia Beach this weekend as Olympic and World medalists do battle at the January North American Cup Nourished by Black Angus Restaurant.

The four-day tournament will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center with competition beginning on Friday and concluding on Monday.

All events are free and open to the public with action beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at approximately 7 p.m. daily.

The NAC will include competition in all three weapons (epee, foil and saber) for men and women in the Division I, Junior, Senior Team and Wheelchair categories.

Nine Olympians are scheduled to compete in the Division I events, including:

Daryl Homer (Bronx, N.Y. / Men’s Saber), 2016 Olympic silver medalist and 2015 Senior World silver medalist

Race Imboden (Brooklyn, N.Y. / Men’s Foil), 2016 Olympic team bronze medalist and two-time Senior World team silver medalist

Kelley Hurley (San Antonio, Texas / Women’s Epee), 2012 Olympic team bronze medalist

Courtney Hurley (San Antonio, Texas / Women’s Epee), 2012 Olympic team bronze medalist

Ysaora Thibus (FRA / Women’s Foil), two-time Olympian and five-time Senior World medalist

Nzingha Prescod (Brooklyn, N.Y. / Women’s Foil), two-time Olympian and two-time Senior World medalist

Nicole Ross (New York City, N.Y. / Women’s Foil), 2012 Olympian and 2017 Senior World team silver medalist

Kat Holmes (Washington, D.C. / Women’s Epee), 2016 Olympian

Jason Pryor (South Euclid, Ohio / Men’s Epee), 2016 Olympian

Three members of past U.S. Paralympic Teams will compete in the wheelchair events in Rio, including five-time Paralympian Curtis Lovejoy (College Park, Ga. / Wheelchair Men’s Epee and Foil) who recently won his fourth Wheelchair World Championship medal, two-time Paralympian Joey Brinson (Florence, Miss. / Wheelchair Men’s Saber and Foil) who represented Team USA In London and Rio de Janeiro and 2016 Paralympian Lauryn DeLuca (Parma, Ohio / Wheelchair Women’s Epee and Foil).

Athletes will represent 41 countries, including Egypt, Korea and Brazil. For U.S. fencers, this tournament will serve as one of the final U.S. qualifying events for athletes seeking to represent Team USA at the Junior and Cadet World Championships in April and the Senior World Championships in July.

Competition schedule

Friday, Jan. 5

3 p.m.

Division I Women’s Foil

Wheelchair Men’s Saber

Junior Women’s Epee

6 p.m.

Wheelchair Women’s Saber

Senior Team Men’s Saber

7 p.m.

Division I Men’s Epee (Day 1 Preliminary Rounds)

Saturday, Jan. 6

8 a.m.

Division I Men’s Saber

Senior Team Men’s Foil

9 a.m.

Wheelchair Men’s Foil

11 a.m.

Senior Team Women’s Epee

1 p.m.

Wheelchair Women’s Foil

2 p.m.

Junior Women’s Saber

3 p.m.

Division I Men’s Epee (Day 2 Preliminary Rounds – Finals)

Sunday, Jan. 7

8 a.m.

Division I Men’s Foil

Division I Women’s Saber

Senior Team Men’s Epee

9 a.m.

Wheelchair Men’s Epee

1 p.m.

Division I Women’s Epee (Day 1 Preliminary Rounds)

Wheelchair Women’s Epee

2 p.m.

Junior Men’s Saber

Senior Team Women’s Foil

Monday, Jan. 8

8 a.m.

Division I Women’s Epee (Day 2 Preliminary – Finals)

Junior Men’s Foil

Junior Men’s Epee

Senior Team Women’s Saber