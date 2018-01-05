Fencing Olympians to face off in Virginia Beach this weekend
Nearly 1,800 fencers will travel to Virginia Beach this weekend as Olympic and World medalists do battle at the January North American Cup Nourished by Black Angus Restaurant.
The four-day tournament will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center with competition beginning on Friday and concluding on Monday.
All events are free and open to the public with action beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at approximately 7 p.m. daily.
The NAC will include competition in all three weapons (epee, foil and saber) for men and women in the Division I, Junior, Senior Team and Wheelchair categories.
Nine Olympians are scheduled to compete in the Division I events, including:
- Daryl Homer (Bronx, N.Y. / Men’s Saber), 2016 Olympic silver medalist and 2015 Senior World silver medalist
- Race Imboden (Brooklyn, N.Y. / Men’s Foil), 2016 Olympic team bronze medalist and two-time Senior World team silver medalist
- Kelley Hurley (San Antonio, Texas / Women’s Epee), 2012 Olympic team bronze medalist
- Courtney Hurley (San Antonio, Texas / Women’s Epee), 2012 Olympic team bronze medalist
- Ysaora Thibus (FRA / Women’s Foil), two-time Olympian and five-time Senior World medalist
- Nzingha Prescod (Brooklyn, N.Y. / Women’s Foil), two-time Olympian and two-time Senior World medalist
- Nicole Ross (New York City, N.Y. / Women’s Foil), 2012 Olympian and 2017 Senior World team silver medalist
- Kat Holmes (Washington, D.C. / Women’s Epee), 2016 Olympian
- Jason Pryor (South Euclid, Ohio / Men’s Epee), 2016 Olympian
Three members of past U.S. Paralympic Teams will compete in the wheelchair events in Rio, including five-time Paralympian Curtis Lovejoy (College Park, Ga. / Wheelchair Men’s Epee and Foil) who recently won his fourth Wheelchair World Championship medal, two-time Paralympian Joey Brinson (Florence, Miss. / Wheelchair Men’s Saber and Foil) who represented Team USA In London and Rio de Janeiro and 2016 Paralympian Lauryn DeLuca (Parma, Ohio / Wheelchair Women’s Epee and Foil).
Athletes will represent 41 countries, including Egypt, Korea and Brazil. For U.S. fencers, this tournament will serve as one of the final U.S. qualifying events for athletes seeking to represent Team USA at the Junior and Cadet World Championships in April and the Senior World Championships in July.
Competition schedule
Friday, Jan. 5
3 p.m.
Division I Women’s Foil
Wheelchair Men’s Saber
Junior Women’s Epee
6 p.m.
Wheelchair Women’s Saber
Senior Team Men’s Saber
7 p.m.
Division I Men’s Epee (Day 1 Preliminary Rounds)
Saturday, Jan. 6
8 a.m.
Division I Men’s Saber
Senior Team Men’s Foil
9 a.m.
Wheelchair Men’s Foil
11 a.m.
Senior Team Women’s Epee
1 p.m.
Wheelchair Women’s Foil
2 p.m.
Junior Women’s Saber
3 p.m.
Division I Men’s Epee (Day 2 Preliminary Rounds – Finals)
Sunday, Jan. 7
8 a.m.
Division I Men’s Foil
Division I Women’s Saber
Senior Team Men’s Epee
9 a.m.
Wheelchair Men’s Epee
1 p.m.
Division I Women’s Epee (Day 1 Preliminary Rounds)
Wheelchair Women’s Epee
2 p.m.
Junior Men’s Saber
Senior Team Women’s Foil
Monday, Jan. 8
8 a.m.
Division I Women’s Epee (Day 2 Preliminary – Finals)
Junior Men’s Foil
Junior Men’s Epee
Senior Team Women’s Saber
