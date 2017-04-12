Curve blank Squirrels in homestand finale

The Altoona Curve (4-3) blanked the Flying Squirrels (3-4) 4-0 to finish Richmond’s first homestand of the season on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Richmond pitching struck out 15 batters and held Altoona without a run from the fourth inning forward in the defeat. Emergency starter Pat Young lasted 2 1/3 innings and took the loss. The Flying Squirrels will embark on their first road trip of the season to Reading, PA and Bowie, MD starting Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Altoona gained the upper hand early with a pair of runs in the first inning and one more in the second. Kevin Newman was hit by a pitch on his left jersey sleeve to start the game and moved to third base on a single to right field. A wild pitch then brought Newman home and Kevin Kramer then delivered an RBI groundout for a 2-0 lead. The Curve plated one more in the third on a double play ball that brought home Wyatt Mathisen. Mathisen doubled to open the inning. Young utilized 22 pitches in the first and 24 in the second.

Young relinquished one more run in the third inning before being replaced by reliever Jose Flores. The righty allowed four runs on five hits over 2 /13 innings pitched in the emergency start.

The Curve’s Alex McRae was on a different course, cruising through the Squirrels lineup by retiring the first nine hitters he faced. Slade Heathcott managed the first hit for Richmond to start the fourth inning, but a double play ended the Squirrels chances.

McRae navigated around trouble again in the fifth inning, loading the bases before retiring T.J. Bennett, Jose Flores and Heathcott to keep the shutout intact. The righty utilized 65 pitched through five innings of work.

Richmond’s Flores kept the game intact for the Flying Squirrels through the middle innings. The veteran, making his Richmond debut, retired all 11 hitters he faced and struck out four in the outing. Flores tossed 3 2/3 innings to preserve a beleaguered bullpen due to consecutive extra inning games.

Carlos Alvarado entered to pitch the seventh and eighth innings and struck out six batters in the outing. Cory Taylor followed that up with three more punch outs to make it 15 for the staff on the night.

The Flying Squirrels embark on their first road trip of the season on Thursday night in Reading, PA. Left-hander Andrew Suarez is scheduled to face off against RHP Tyler Viza in game one of the three game series against the Fightin Phils. The flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, April 21 against Reading. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels box office at 804-359-3866 or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com