Business groups form Improve I-81 Chamber Coalition

​The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber has partnered with the Front Royal- Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber to create the Improve I-81 Chamber Coalition.

The coalition was formed because of the significant need for improvements to increase safety and relieve congestion on I-81. The issues continue to escalate as accidents increase, truck volume is well over the capacity it was designed for and projections indicate that automobile and truck patterns will continue on an upward trend.

Lack of funding is a common theme when we appeal to State and Federal transportation officials and elected leaders for support, but in this case the coalition believes that the magnitude of the need requires an urgent review of identified short and mid-range projects in addition to a long-term plan for I-81 and appropriate funding to see them through to completion.

The coalition has been in contact with Senator Tim Kaine, Senator Mark Warner, Congressman Bob Goodlatte, Congressman Morgan Griffith, and Congressman Barbara Comstock, and has requested they appeal to the current Administration and work collaboratively to secure funding solutions that will address this significant need.