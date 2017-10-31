Brokers

What kind of broker do you choose for Forex trading? It is a burning question in the business sector. In this article, we are going to talk about some of the popular brokers which can be proofed effective for your business. All of these brokers are in the business sector for a long time now, they have a huge customer base, so the chance of being cheated by them is less likely to happen. These brokers are characterized by high profit yields, quick orders execution (trade), professional helpdesk services.

Before knowing about these brokers we need to know about choosing the right broker.

Every Forex marketer starting out for Forex is thrilled with a very important question: What kind of Forex broker would you choose? After all, you need to choose a reliable, stable, competent broker who could be entrusted with his own contributions, and then earned money. There are also many other questions that arise: is the broker chosen for the chosen strategy (for example, for scalping?), Whether the conditions offered will be good, etc.

Today, the Forex market has a very wide selection of brokers, which are constantly growing. Therefore, it is really difficult for dealers, especially newcomers, to choose an office that could be entrusted with their money and which would best suit the individual requirements of each trader.

In this article, we will discuss 9 criteria for evaluating and choosing a broker. For the sake of my eyes, due to the enormous variety of options, it is not possible to choose an ideal broker suitable for every trader. Every trader needs to thoroughly consider his individual needs, which is necessary for his trade, then compare with those offered by the brokers, and finally choose the one that is best suited.

Trading Platform : Many Forex brokers offer dealers a number of trading platforms. It can also be interactive web terminals, and install the platforms created by the broker itself, as well as the popular Metatrader 4 trading terminal. Under the Metatrader 4 terminal, Forex robots, strategies with their own templates and indicators are being developed. Therefore, when choosing a broker, check if the broker has a Metatrader 4 trading terminal, otherwise indicators , robots and strategies will simply not work.

Choice of financial instruments : The main currency pairs, of course, are all brokers, but some offer shares, indices, exotic currency pairs, for example. broker Oanda , offers even extremely exotic currency pairs (such as the Turkish liras, the Norwegian Kroner, the Chinese Yuan). For example, if you are selling gold, you should make sure the gold is in the middle of the broker, because not all brokers have this

The most important thing is not to keep all your money with one broker

Classical business has long been aware of Rule No. 1 – not all eggs can be stored in a basket. It is not good to keep all the money in the sole broker (although it would be the best), because you risk losing your deposit if something happens to the broker. And it’s not so long ago – for example, brokers Sovereign Financial Group (Switzerland) or Refco (USA) went bankrupt in one day, despite the fact that these brokers were large and the market was old-fashioned, and also had a good reputation. Therefore, it is best to “deposit” your deposit as a cake under several brokers, for example. dividing into 3 or 4 parts. In this way, we reduce the risk of loss of deposit because the probability that all 3 or 4 brokers will go bankrupt right away is not realistic.

Now let’s talk about some of the most “reguliuojamas brokeris” in the market:

Main advantages:

Broker page and trader’s office in Lithuanian

Deposits are insured up to EUR 20,000

ECN account with a minimum of 0.01 bucks

Excellent execution of orders

Minimum deposit from USD 0

Automatic purge system

There is a central account

CFD contracts

Trading with kryptovalitos – Bitcoin and Ethereum

Free VPS

Mobile Trading

Correct H4 and D1 graphics

Adjustable CySEC, UK FCA

Addition of the account without commission fee

Free transfer of funds between accounts

Branch in Vilnius

Main advantages:

Licensed EU Broker (Regulated by CySEC, ASIC, FCA (UK Registration)

Spred from 0 points ( XM Zero Account )

Credit Leverage up to 1: 500

A large selection of trading instruments: 57 currency pairs, commodities (coffee, cocoa, soybeans, wheat, sugar, cotton, etc.), CFD 27 (Shares, futures indices), metals, energy (oil, gas)

Deposit Bonuses of $ 30 to $ 5,000

24 hours active helpdesk

Fast (up to 24 hours) cash withdrawal (VISA, VISA Electron, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, Dinners Club International, Neteller, Moneybookers Skrill, Western Union, Qivi, WebMoney, China Union, Fasa Pay, Perfect Money, iDEAL, Giro Pay)

Personal Account Manager

The broker is well suited for automated trading

Free VPS

Minimum deposit from USD 5

“A $ 1,000,000 Forex Contest” – The opportunity to win $ 50,000 without risk

Main advantages:

Good conditions with martingale and volleyball robots

Core accounts with a minimum of 0.01 bucks

NDD central account

Pety up to 1: 1000

Minimum deposit from USD 0

Adjustable FSC

Mastercard Payoneer Card for Profit Output

PAMM Services, Share4you, with an insurance policy of $ 20 million

Main advantages:

One of the most popular Forex brokers.

PAMM Accounts , Trader Copy Signals.

Good conditions for online robots and martingale trading.

A large number of electronic systems for supplementing and profit making. Branded card for profit.

Many services to the trader, investors.

Many stocks, bonuses and contests.

Main advantages:

Credit Leverage before 1: 2000.

There are no commissions.

Little spreads

A large selection of trading instruments (over 120).

Good for robots.

Free VPS .

Fast Profit Output.

Main advantages:

On the market since 1998

Minimum deposit from USD 0

Good order fulfillment

Best PAMM Account System on the Market

Little spreads

Core accounts

Adjustable NAFD

Has been working since 2007.

Minimum deposit from USD 1.

The largest selection of trading instruments (over 1600: Forex, CFD, metals, indices, bonds, commodities, kryptovaliutos, etc.).

Two commercial and two investment platforms

A large free forex robot base

Deposits are insured up to $ 20,000 per customer

Maximum leverage up to 1: 500

Order completion rate 0.03s

25% bonus on first deposit

Regulated by FCA UK and CySec

So these are some reguliuojamas brokeris in the market. You can choose any of them to make your trade advance.