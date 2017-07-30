 jump to example.com

Artist lineup announced for Freefall Music & Art Festival

Published Sunday, Jul. 30, 2017, 8:22 pm

What does the perfect Charlottesville Saturday afternoon look like to you? This fall, it looks like the Freefall Music & Art Festival – presented by WTJU 91.1 FM and the IX Art Park every Saturday from September 2 through October 28, 2017!

Freefall Music & Art FestivalFormerly known as the Levitt AMP Charlottesville Music Series, the WTJU / IX Art Park signature fall events have a new name for 2017 – the Freefall Music & Art Festival. Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series will feature FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

“Freefall is the new name for our music series, but it’s going to create the same amazing community vibe that we’ve nurtured for the last two years,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “These family-friendly concerts bring people together through shared music experiences, and they’re a tremendous amount of fun.”

When it comes to free outdoor music in Charlottesville, Freefall picks up where “Fridays After Five” ends – but with a unique and funky vibe every Saturday in September and October at the IX Art Park. The Freefall concert series brings people together through shared music experiences, and invigorates the IX Art Park space right in the heart of Charlottesville.

“The IX Art Park is all about the power of collective creativity,” said Brian Wimer, Executive Director of the IX Art Park. “These Freefall events deliver excellent music and so much more. They inspire people to dream big as part of this community.”

Washington, D.C.,-based band Black Masala will open the concert series on September 2 with its Balkan and funk music inspired brass band energy. The annual Cville Sabroso Festival will also be part of the Freefall series later in September.

Learn more and sign up for email updates at wtju.net/freefall2017. The full concert series line-up follows on the next page.

 

FREEFALL 2017 MUSIC LINEUP

All shows 5:00-9:00 PM unless otherwise noted.

SEPT 2Black Masala (gypsy brass), opener: Ian Gilliam & The FireKings

SEPT 9: The Judy Chops (mountain swing), opener: Red and the Romantics

SEPT 16Cville Sabroso Latin Music & Culture Festival — 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

SEPT 23Mighty Joshua (reggae), opener: The Sons Of Ichibei

SEPT 30Baaba Seth (worldbeat jam/funk), opener: Choose Your Own Adventure

OCT 7Sally Rose Band and Lauren Hoffman and the Secret Storm (lady rockers)

OCT 14: Alligator (rock/jam/Dead), opener: Das Homage

OCT 21: Oregon Hill Funk All-Star Band (New Orleans funk), opener: Jam Thicket

OCT 28: Roosevelt Dime (roots/americana), opener: Hard Swimmin’ Fish

