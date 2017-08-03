 jump to example.com

American Federation of Teachers endorses Ralph Northam for governor

Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 2:11 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

American Federation of Teachers local presidents Tina Williams of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers, Thomas Calhoun of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers, and Jeion Ward of the Hampton Federation of Teachers, released the following statement after endorsing Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam for governor of Virginia.

ralph northam“Ralph Northam has been a fighter and public servant his entire life. As a doctor and a veteran, he has shown he is willing to sacrifice for and help others. Now more than ever, we need a fighter leading our great commonwealth, building on the good work that Gov. Terry McAuliffe has done over the past 3 ½ years. Northam’s record proves that he will be an advocate for working families, public education and our communities. His robust education plan includes expanding early childhood education and promoting wraparound services so kids’ social and emotional needs can be met, and he is adamant about attracting, retaining and supporting educators throughout Virginia, so they can continue to provide high-quality public education to every child in every classroom. We are proud to endorse Lt. Gov. Northam, and as AFT leaders in Virginia, we will stand by him throughout his campaign.”

AFT President Randi Weingarten added the following about Northam: “When it comes to who will stand up for working folks and public education in Virginia, the choice couldn’t be clearer. While Lt. Gov. Northam has spent his entire career working on behalf of the people of Virginia to create good jobs, strengthen public schools and create opportunity, Ed Gillespie is a corporate lobbyist who has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from Betsy DeVos and her family and is pushing the same anti-public education agenda to turn education into a commodity and profit off kids. AFT members have worked side by side with Northam and Gov. McAuliffe to invest in our schools and make life better for children and families across the commonwealth, and we will work tirelessly to ensure he is the next governor of Virginia.”

Lt. Gov. Northam added, “It’s an honor to have the support of Virginia’s teachers. Every child in Virginia deserves access to a high-quality education—that’s why we need to invest in the development and retention of our teachers. That’s what I’ll do as governor. I’m a proud product of public schools, and, as governor, I’ll fight to ensure they have the support and resources necessary to prepare our students for a bright, successful future.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Barfield’s blast sinks Squirrels
Herring, DARS remind Virginians of new law to aid fight adult financial exploitation
Kaine veterans bill passes House, Senate, heads to Trump for signature
Squirrels win bullpen battle: Even series in 11
Albemarle County receives achievement awards from National Association of Counties
US Foods to create 100 new jobs in Prince William County
Paramount Theater announces shows with Scotty McCreery, Kellie Pickler
McAuliffe signs executive directive launching Smart Cities workgroup
Call for Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund nominations
How to successfully implement new business ideas
Richmond to receive additional federal resources to fight opioid epidemic
P-Nats survive late scare in 6-5 win over Lynchburg
Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit at Wayne Theatre
Governors: Immediate action required to stabilize health insurance marketplaces
Augusta County announces tourism grant awards
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Inside the Wayne Theatre’s Shrek
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 