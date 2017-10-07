 jump to example.com
 

Alpacas convene in Doswell to compete in Virginia Alpaca and Fiber Festival

Published Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 12:06 am

Every year, hundreds of alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts, as well as fiber artists, gather from along the entire east coast for the Virginia Alpaca and Fiber Festival. This year’s show promises to be bigger and better than ever!

alpacaThe 2017 Virginia Alpaca and Fiber Festival will be held November 18-19 at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

Alpacas have coexisted with humankind for thousands of years.  The Incan civilization of the Andes Mountains in Peru elevated the alpaca to a central place in their society.  The imperial Incas clothed themselves in garments made from alpaca and many religious ceremonies involved the animal.

Alpacas are, however, relatively new to the United States when compared to other livestock. First commercially imported in 1984, there are now more than 250,000 registered alpacas in North America.

This event offers the perfect opportunity to learn more about the alpaca industry, and it’s FREE!

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

Show hours are:

Saturday        8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday          8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Throughout the weekend, experienced alpaca breeders will be available to answer all of your questions. Come meet these beautiful animals face to face and feel their soft fleece yourself!

Artisans will showcase alpaca fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items just in time for holiday gift shopping!

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Women’s Employment Workshop set for Oct. 18
Ken Plum: Too close for comfort
Hokie BugFest creeps into Blacksburg on Oct. 14
Mark Kelly, Virginia gun safety advocates call on Ed Gillespie to release NRA questionnaire
Early goal stands as #11 UVA tops Boston College
Ralph Northam responds to Gillespie’s MS-13 attack ads
Jonathan Rauch continues Conversations in the Age of Trump series
Kaine heading to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.