ACC announces 2018 football schedule

Published Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 2:06 pm

acc footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2018 football schedule Wednesday, and once again, it includes arguably the most challenging non-conference competition among the Power 5 conferences.

  • ACC teams will play more games (19) against Power 5 competition (including Notre Dame) than any of their peers.
  • ACC teams will play more games against non-conference teams (13) ranked in last year’s final Associated Press Top 25 than any other Power 5 conference.
  • The ACC has the highest percentage (.232) of games against teams ranked in the final AP poll of any of its peer conferences.
    ACC teams will play 27 games against non-conference opponents that participated in bowl games last season, the highest total among Power 5 conferences.
  • ACC teams will play 13 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2018 Way-Too-Early Top 25, which is the most among their peers.
  • ACC teams’ non-conference opponents had the highest combined winning percentage (.558) in 2017 of any of the Power 5 leagues.

“The 2018 ACC Football schedule provides our schools and programs the opportunity to build upon the numerous football successes that have been achieved in recent years,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “Once again, our teams will be facing both a daunting conference schedule and what is collectively the most challenging non-conference schedule in the country. There will be no shortage of excitement for fans on a weekly basis.”

ACC teams will play two neutral site games on the opening weekend of the season, including Louisville facing defending national champion Alabama in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 1. Miami and LSU will meet in the AdvoCare Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 2.

The ACC’s traditional Labor Day Monday game features Virginia Tech at Florida State.

The ACC will have four games nationally televised by ESPN or ESPN2 on Thursday nights, including Boston College at Wake Forest (Sept. 13), North Carolina at Miami (Sept. 27), Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (Oct. 25) and Wake Forest at NC State (Nov. 8). The league also has five Friday night games, including Georgia Tech at Louisville (Oct. 5), Miami at Boston College (Oct. 26), Pitt at Virginia (Nov. 2), Louisville at Syracuse (Nov. 9) and Virginia at Virginia Tech (Nov. 23).

The schedule includes five games against Notre Dame, which finished No. 11 in the final 2017 AP Top 25 poll. Wake Forest hosts the Irish on Sept. 22, and Virginia Tech welcomes Notre Dame to Blacksburg on Oct. 6. Pitt (Oct. 13) and Florida State (Nov. 10) travel to South Bend. Syracuse and Notre Dame will meet in Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Nov. 17.

In all, the schedule includes 56 regular-season conference match-ups over a span of 13 weeks and is capped off with the 14th annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Discussion

  • About 55 minutes til kickoff here at Scott Stadium. Energy out in the parking lot at the tailgates for this one.

  • Manicotti was the entree for the media meal tonight. Yeah!

  • 42 degrees, light winds in the stadium right now

  • Virginia wins the toss, defers to second half.

  • Virginia D gets the stop after Tech gets a first down on its first series.

  • UVA goes three and out on its first series. Three passes.

  • UVA basketball leads Rhode Island 30-27 at the half.

  • UVA D gets the stop on a third-and-short in plus territory. Tech has moved it a little the first two possessions.a

  • Roderick Mullins

    Looks like Tech is pulling out the intimidation tactics…

    • Getting a little chippy. Good to see. The good guys need to hold their ground.

  • Virginia gets a first down, then stalls near midfield.

  • Jordan Mack stayed home on the third-down screen.

  • End 1: no score. Combined total offense: 123 yards.

    • Roderick Mullins

      This could be a very tight first half.

  • Brian Johnson 30-yard field goal. Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 4:58 TOP. Virginia Tech 3, UVA 0, 11:50/2nd

    • Roderick Mullins

      Tech moving the ball but Hoos playing tough.

  • The UVA response: 3 plays, loss of 12 yards, punt.

  • Scott German is disappointed with the Tech fan base. He fully expected them to fill up our stadium for us.

  • Kurt Benkert: 7-of-17, 43 yards
    UVA ground game: 7 att, -11 yards
    Not the winning formula

  • Juan Thornhill INT at the UVA 41. Virginia Tech 3, UVA 0, 5:06/2nd

  • A.J. Mejia no good from 41 with 27 seconds left. Virginia Tech 3, UVA 0.

  • Roderick Mullins

    Hoos offense sputtering like a Volkswagen with water in the gas. Hokies might be just getting warmed up for the second half. In 20 games and leading at the half, Tech is 18-2. But streaks can be broken.

    • As good as things have been going for Tech tonight, it’s still just 3-0.

      • Roderick Mullins

        True. Just read one post on FB of someone questioning Justin Fuente’s offensive play calling. Got to give UVa credit too. They’re holding tough.

        • I love people who question play-calling. Who have no idea what it takes to call plays in an actual live game.

          • Roderick Mullins

            You may be king of NCAA Football on XBox but you’re right, big difference sitting on the couch and being on the sidelines.

  • Roderick Mullins

    That fumble may turn the mo…that was big to start the 2nd Half…

  • Chris Sharp, for some reason starting in the backfield for UVA, fumbles, recovered by Tech at the 40.

  • Roderick Mullins

    Bronco Mendenhall told ESPN’s Kris Budden they have to “finish”. From the looks of the start of the second half, they’ve not started.

  • Chris Cunningham 8-yard TD pass from Josh Jackson. Virginia Tech punches in the turnover. Hokies lead 10-0, 12:44/3rd

  • Tonight’s attendance: 48 and change. Pitiful!

    • Roderick Mullins

      Just saw that official post. Probably more Tech fans there…

  • Roderick Mullins

    Running the ball just ain’t getting it done for the Hoos.

  • I just don’t see how Virginia can get anything going on offense. The line is just overwhelmed. Nothing going in the run game, not pass protecting.

  • Roderick Mullins

    That hurt. Naked bootleg on the right side.

  • Roderick Mullins

    What the heck happened on that snap?

    • Silent count. He went to change the play call. The center thought he saw the snap signal.

  • End 3: Virginia Tech 10, UVA 0. Cavs have 128 yards total offense through 3.

    • Roderick Mullins

      I’ve seen more excitement in the commercials tonight than I have in the Virginia offense. Maybe the Hoos need to pour coffee on themselves to get in this game. One quarter left.

  • Roderick Mullins

    37 runs, 17 passes for the Hokies. You ride the horse that got you to the Kentucky Derby. Hokies are grinding it out on the ground.

  • Brian Johnson wide right on a 32-yard field goal try. Tech took a lot of time off the clock on that drive. UVA ball at its 20, 9:27 to go, down 10-0.

  • Roderick Mullins

    Wow. Missed FG! Why didn’t Fuente go for it? Most consistent drive of the game.

    • I agree. Should have gone for it. It was a short one to go, it seemed.

  • Roderick Mullins

    OMG! What a catch! They were all over him like…I’ll save the Sonny Randle quotes…

  • Roderick Mullins

    Benkert is going to be sore after this one. He’s been drilled tonight.

  • Roderick Mullins

    Don’t agree with that call.

  • The Virginia Tech football team could learn a smidge of class. Reality check: you’re not going anywhere after this, either.

    • Roderick Mullins

      You’re right. Hoos playing into the Hokie’s intimidation game.

  • Roderick Mullins

    Give the Hokie player an Oscar for that fall…I’ve seen Lifetime movies with better acting that than fall..

  • Roderick Mullins

    Tech has had a lot of opportunities to put away UVa. They’re not getting the job done despite the score being in their favor.

  • Roderick Mullins

    OK…a run on first down?

    • I actually liked that play call. Tech only had six defenders in the box. Gotta block that one better.

  • Final: Virginia Tech 10, UVA 0

  • 14

    • Roderick Mullins

      It still leaves a bad taste in my mouth. This close but yet so far.