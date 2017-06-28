7 things to know to buy furniture correctly

Whether you are buying new furniture online or in the department store, there are certain rules, which can be never neglected. They are obligatory for those, who want to avoid making a mistake.

How to Shop for Furniture Correctly

Look around and decide what exactly you need to buy. Don’t buy every piece of furniture separately – the curtain, the rug, the chair, and the coffee table. Stick to a certain style and try to imagine all items together. Does it look good? Imagine what you want your finished room to look like. Never buy one beautiful item, trying to decorate the whole room around it. A blend of creative approaches is the key to success. Big pieces go first. Always choose big pieces of furniture first – sofa, bed, table, bookcase, ottoman, etc. Then add smaller pieces. The decorative items are the last. Neutral over bright. Start with neutral colors, adding bright spots step-by-step. Fabrics of warm colors create a relaxed atmosphere. If you want something extraordinary, add small but authentic details. For example, yellow pillows, blue stools, red lamps, or green posters. Even if you don’t want to spend your entire budget on room decorating only, you have to invest in main pieces. Comfort and quality of your sofa and rug are very important. These pieces of furniture are used by your family and friends every day. So, make sure that you buy a sofa qualitative enough to serve you a couple of years at least. Go to the department store and sit on different couches. Choose the most fitting for your body. Every piece of your home should complement together. Don’t create a match-match style with the same colors, textures, and prints. Usually, it looks boring and tasteless. Find a balance and don’t be afraid to experiment. Classic things perfectly combine with modern cocktail tables and vintage shelves. Show your creative talent not only in textures and colors but also in furniture arranging. Look at your room from different angles. Brainstorm interesting ideas. Try to place one piece of furniture in different locations. Find the best one. This process is tiresome. But in the end, it’s worth it. Forget the rules. Forget the typical rules of color combination, décor dos and don’ts, etc. Your home should make you happy. Buy only those things, which you love, even if they don’t align with the world standards of style. Your home décor should match only your expectations and desires.

Now go to the furniture store and find the pieces, which will work together for you and your family.