 jump to example.com

7 things to know to buy furniture correctly

Published Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2017, 7:49 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Whether you are buying new furniture online or in the department store, there are certain rules, which can be never neglected. They are obligatory for those, who want to avoid making a mistake.

After reading this article, choose any popular furniture at lacomfy store  and check whether you have captured our advice or not. Make a little quiz for yourself.

How to Shop for Furniture Correctly

  1. Look around and decide what exactly you need to buy. Don’t buy every piece of furniture separately – the curtain, the rug, the chair, and the coffee table. Stick to a certain style and try to imagine all items together. Does it look good? Imagine what you want your finished room to look like. Never buy one beautiful item, trying to decorate the whole room around it. A blend of creative approaches is the key to success.
  2. Big pieces go first. Always choose big pieces of furniture first – sofa, bed, table, bookcase, ottoman, etc. Then add smaller pieces. The decorative items are the last.
  3. Neutral over bright. Start with neutral colors, adding bright spots step-by-step. Fabrics of warm colors create a relaxed atmosphere. If you want something extraordinary, add small but authentic details. For example, yellow pillows, blue stools, red lamps, or green posters.
  4. Even if you don’t want to spend your entire budget on room decorating only, you have to invest in main pieces. Comfort and quality of your sofa and rug are very important. These pieces of furniture are used by your family and friends every day. So, make sure that you buy a sofa qualitative enough to serve you a couple of years at least. Go to the department store and sit on different couches. Choose the most fitting for your body.

  5. Every piece of your home should complement together. Don’t create a match-match style with the same colors, textures, and prints. Usually, it looks boring and tasteless. Find a balance and don’t be afraid to experiment. Classic things perfectly combine with modern cocktail tables and vintage shelves.
  6. Show your creative talent not only in textures and colors but also in furniture arranging. Look at your room from different angles. Brainstorm interesting ideas. Try to place one piece of furniture in different locations. Find the best one. This process is tiresome. But in the end, it’s worth it.
  7. Forget the rules. Forget the typical rules of color combination, décor dos and don’ts, etc. Your home should make you happy. Buy only those things, which you love, even if they don’t align with the world standards of style. Your home décor should match only your expectations and desires.

Now go to the furniture store and find the pieces, which will work together for you and your family.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and Delaware seek to preserve Chesapeake Gateways partnership
Bill encourages stock options for employees of startups, privately-held firms
Starry lineup for Red Wing Roots Music Festival
P-Nats stymied in 4-2 loss to Myrtle Beach
How to make short-term credit work for you
Ovation Singers to perform at Barren Ridge Vineyards July 9
Four UVA Children’s Hospital specialties nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report
Trenton pick-six sinks Squirrels
Pair of homers highlight 8-3 Lynchburg win
Child safety or parental duty? New study maps out core concepts in the vaccination debate
Interstate 81 ramp closures at Exit 247 in Rockingham County
Warner speaks out against Senate Republican healthcare bill
Waynesboro School Board announces process for filling vacancy
New Trump administration rule could muddy clean water protections
SOL retakes help relieve some pressure off both schools and students
ACC announces student-athletes attending 2017 Football Kickoff
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 