I-64 Exit 21 project under way in Alleghany County

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Work is beginning on the Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) project at Interstate 64, Exit 21 in the Low Moor area of Alleghany County. This project will improve traffic flow on Route 696 and Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and alleviate traffic backups on the I-64 ramps and mainline at this location.

Beginning in early June 2017 crews will be erecting signs and setting up materials for construction. The project will have three parts.

Site prep and work to add a right turn lane onto Route 696 from the I-64, exit 21 westbound deceleration ramp.

Turn-lane work at the Route 696 and Winterberry Avenue intersection as well as sidewalk construction on Winterberry Avenue.

Intersection and ramp work on Route 696 and the I-64 exit 21 westbound acceleration ramp.

The project includes new coordinated traffic signals at the Route 696 intersection with Winterberry Avenue and on Route 696 at the ramps to westbound and eastbound I-64.

The majority of the project work will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, depending on time of year and weather. In June 2017 motorists can expect width restrictions on the I-64 westbound deceleration ramp along with shoulder closures on I-64.

For two or three weeks in the summer of 2017 expect some right-lane closures on westbound I-64.

Motorists should be alert for flagging operations over the course of the project, which extends into mid-summer 2018. The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a “Pardon-Our-Dust” meeting in late July 2017 to outline area traffic impacts. VDOT will continue to provide project updates as lane and shoulder closure locations change.

These improvements will be completed before the opening of the Love’s Travel Center, which is under construction just north of the Route 696/1101 intersection. Construction is on-going at the Love’s Travel Center site. Motorists should use caution in the area and be alert for all construction vehicles and workers.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.