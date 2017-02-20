40UNDER40 featured at Shenandoah Valley Art Center in March

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of March, in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery, is presenting 40UNDER40, the annual exhibit for Virginia artists aged 40 and under.

This juried exhibition features forty contemporary works that push boundaries of media with no size or subject restrictions. The show will be judged and awards will be given to the top three works chosen by a juror from SVAC and a juror from Beverley Street Studio School. The top prize will be a solo exhibition at SVAC in 2018, and a $100 gift certificate and membership to Beverley Street Studio School. An opening reception will be held March 4, 6 – 8pm. The public is invited to come, meet, and talk to the artists. In conjunction with the exhibit in our 122 S. Wayne gallery, SVAC is holding a UNDER40 Pop Up Market in the 416 Main Street gallery from 10:00a.m – 8:00 p.m. on March 4. The art market day will showcase artists and business owners under 40.

In the Members’ Gallery, the theme Orange will be interpreted by SVAC members through a variety of media and creative ideas. In the Upstairs Hallway Gallery, a tribute to art education features an exhibition of artwork by Waynesboro Public Schools art students. The exhibit celebrates Youth Art Month, a national initiative promoting art and art education for kids. Exhibiting artwork in a professional gallery is an important experience for the exposure of young artists to the world of art. A special Opening Reception for the young artists, their families, and teachers will be held for the public to meet the artists on March 9, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Ever wonder what your art needs to be finished, successful, win awards, and appeal to buyers? Join the Shenandoah Valley Art Center’s new monthly critique class led by nationally recognized instructor Karen Rosasco. The critique will broaden your horizons, fine tune your design skills and help you to create a masterpiece every time. Bring one or two finished pieces or works-in-progress along with a sketchbook, pencil, eraser, and Sharpie pen. After critiquing the participants’ work, Karen will lead a short design exercise which will strengthen knowledge of the elements and principles of design. The class will meet Thursday March 9, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and cost $20. Call SVAC to register. On Wednesday, March 15, 1:00-4:00 p.m., Karen Friedlander will teach Etching Metal Jewelry. Students will learn how to trace simple designs onto metal, and then permanently capture the image through the etching process. Preselected designs are available or artists can create their own. ($45 – all supplies included)

Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in March, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is tai chi which uses gentle movements combined with breathing exercises to help open the energy passages throughout the body, leading to overall improvement in body, mind, and spirit. Each week will add on to what was learned in previous classes, with continued practice until participants are confident. No special clothes needed, but comfortable clothing and athletic/flat shoes are suggested. Everything taught can be adapted for persons in a wheelchair or sitting in a folding chair. ($10 per class) All are welcome!

ARTIST OPPORTUNITIES! Go on line to the SVACART.COM and check out artist opportunities and calls for artists. Applications for SVAC Open Studio Tour, September 16 – 17, Fall Foliage Art Show, October 14-15, and 2018-2019 Solo/group exhibitors in the Invitational Gallery can be found.

For the young artist, Shenandoah Valley Art Center offers, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids, presenting a creative art experience for young artists. Designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled, the classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks included for children ages 6 – 10. Preregistration required. (March 4, 11, 18, and 25, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class).

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.