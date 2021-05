Zombies in WWE vs. the runner on second in extra innings: Which is worse?

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of Augusta Free Press to break down if WWE jumped the shark on Sunday with The Miz being attacked by zombies at the Wrestlemania Backlash PPV.

Check out “The Mark Moses Show” weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & sportsradio1560.com. You can also check out Mark weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 95.9 The Rocket and 959therocket.com.

