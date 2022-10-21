X2 Comedy classes: Choose your own hilarious adventure

People in the Shenandoah Valley are invited to tune up their funny bone, grab a seat in a class and help bring more of their funny to our community.

X2 Comedy will host classes at Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg beginning Oct 30. Classes will be held on Sundays from 2-5 p.m. through Nov. 20. A graduation showcase will be offered on Dec. 3.

Whether you want to develop your stand-up skills or just want to learn how to be funnier and make new friends, then this class is for you.

X2 Comedy is owned and operated by professional comedians based out of Harrisonburg. They have now hosted more than 75 comedy shows and events featuring sought after national, regional and local touring comedians.

Their brand of clean-ish and fun comedy shows in the Shenandoah Valley continues to entertain a growing audience who find X2’s brand of entertainment refreshing as well as hilarious.

Their podcast, Virginia Is For Laughers, is a podcast about all things non-hiking in the Shenandoah Valley.

X2 Comedy’s mission is to laugh and have fun. They are looking to help develop local funny talent as well as help others check off doing stand-up comedy off their bucket list. Participants will learn how to develop a five-minute set of stand-up or a comedic story and perform it in the student graduation showcase at Hotel Madison. The skills learned in these interactive classes help students insert humor in their professional and personal lives. Students will learn and practice techniques they see their favorite celebrity comics use on live shows, TV or comedy specials.

“When I started doing stand up six years ago, I took classes to face my fears of doing it. The closest classes I found were in the D.C. area where I made the weekly five-hour round trip. At my graduation showcase, there was another producer who saw me and hired me to perform at their show a few months later,” said Dawn Davis Womack, comedian and founder of X2 Comedy. “If I didn’t sign up for that class, X2 Comedy wouldn’t be. It’s so nice to now be able to bring something like this to people here now. Besides, who doesn’t want to go to a class where the whole point of it is to laugh and in this case save all that gas?”

The cost for the class series is $220. The class will be taught by Dawn Davis Womack and Chris Womack, a husband and wife comedic duo.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.x2comedy.com