Workshops offered in Buchanan County for landowners interested in floodproofing their homes
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting Section 202 Flood Risk Reduction workshops on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The workshops will be held on the second floor of the Buchanan County Government Center in Grundy. The government center is located at 4447 Slate Creek Road in Grundy.
Eligible landowners of Buchanan County who have questions about protecting their structures from flooding and would like to submit an application for the project are invited to attend public workshops that will provide information about the voluntary Buchanan County Section 202 Flood Risk Reduction project.
The Corps of Engineers reopened the voluntary application period for the Buchanan County Section 202 Flood Risk Reduction project immediately after the July 13 flood event in the county. Eligible property owners should use these sessions to ask questions and submit applications.
The project is designed to afford Buchanan County flood-damaged localities a level of protection against flooding at least sufficient to prevent any future losses to these communities from the likelihood of flooding such as occurred in April 1977.
The sessions will provide information to landowners for those structures in the county that were flooded by the April 1977 flood and that are still eligible for either voluntary floodproofing (raising the structure above the April 1977 flood level) or acquisition and demolition (purchasing the structure if it cannot safely be raised).
Additional information may be found on the Corps of Engineers website.