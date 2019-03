Women’s Tennis: No. 20 Virginia notches 4-3 win At Clemson

The No. 20 Virginia women’s tennis team (10-2, 4-1 ACC) kicked off an ACC road weekend with a win on Friday, taking a 4-3 victory over Clemson (5-8, 1-4 ACC) at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center.

In addition to winning the doubles point, the Cavaliers won three singles matches on the way to the victory over the Tigers. Senior Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine), and freshmen Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) each won their singles match.

Also as part of the victory, the Cavalier doubles tandem of Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) and O’Dell knocked off the nation’s top-ranked doubles team of Marie Leduc and Fernanda Navarro.

Virginia took the doubles point with wins on courts one and three, sandwiching the wins around a Clemson victory on court two. The Cavalier duo of Bleser and Kelley won a decisive 6-1 victory on court three before the Virginia duo of Gullickson and O’Dell clinched the point by knocking off the nation’s top-ranked doubles team on court one by a score of 6-3.

The Cavaliers then won three consecutive singles matches with straight-set victories on courts one, four and five to take the dual.

O’Dell worked quickly on court four, taking her match 6-0, 6-2 over Ally Miller-Krasilnikov to extend the overall Virginia lead to 2-0. It was followed by Munera’s win on court five as she knocked off Alex Angyalosy by a score of 6-2, 6-1.

Kelley, the No. 43-ranked women’s singles player, then locked up the win over the Tigers with a 6-4, 6-4 victory on court one over Marie Leduc.

Clemson closed out the match with three straight wins on courts two, three and six for the final 4-3 score.

Virginia will return to action on Sunday (March 3) when the Cavaliers continue the ACC road trip at No. 33 Wake Forest. First serve is set for noon.

No. 20 Virginia 4, Clemson 3

Singles

No. 43 Meghan Kelley def. Marie Leduc (CU) – 6-4, 6-4 No. 82 Fernanda Navarro (CU) def. Vivian Glozman – 6-4, 7-6 Sydney Riley (CU) def. Chloe Gullickson – 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 Amber O’Dell def. Ally Miller Krasilnikov (CU) – 6-0, 6-2 Sofia Munera def. Alex Angyalosy (CU) – 6-2, 6-1 Laura Marti (CU) def. Hunter Bleser – 2-6, 7-5, 1-0

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 1, 2, 6, 3

Doubles

Chloe Gullickson/Amber O’Dell def. No. 1 Marie Leduc/Fernanda Navarro (CU) – 6-3 Ally Miller-Krasilnikov/Sydney Riley (CU) def. Vivian Glozman/Sofia Munera – 6-4 Hunter Bleser/Meghan Kelley def. Alex Angyalosy/Laura Marti (CU) – 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

