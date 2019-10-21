Women’s Soccer: VMI loses at Samford, 5-0

Competing in the fifth of five consecutive road games, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 5-0 score to host Samford on Sunday afternoon.

The Keydets (1-14-1, 0-7) fell behind early at the 6:10 mark when Samford’s Taylor Yount scored the first of two goals on the day to put the Bulldogs (9-3-5, 6-1-1) up by a point. Midway through the opening period the Bulldogs would apply an onslaught of shots at the VMI net and scored three more goals between the 28th minute and 37th minute to earn a commanding 4-0 advantage. Yount scored Samford’s second goal while Kyla Reynolds scored the third and fourth goals.

The Bulldogs would go on to tack on one more goal midway through the second half for the final score of the match. Samford ended the game with 18 shots at the VMI net while the Keydets earned six on the other end.

Senior Sierra Brewer led VMI with three shots on the afternoon while Whitney Edwards-Roberson, Natalie Carpenter and Marilyn Cardenas also took shots at the Bulldog keeper.

VMI finishes the regular season next weekend at home with two matches at Patchin Field. ETSU visits Lexington for a 4 p.m. matchup on Friday before the Keydets face Western Carolina for a Senior Day game Sunday at 2 p.m.

