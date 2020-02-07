Women’s Basketball: Virginia knocks off Clemson, 70-54

Published Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, 10:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia (10-13, 5-7 ACC) picked up a 70-54 victory over Clemson on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (10-13, 5-7 ACC) built up a 24-9 lead in the first half, but the Tigers (7-16, 3-9 ACC) cut the deficit to just three points early in the third quarter.

Virginia built back up a 17-point lead with 4:53 remaining in the contest and finished with a 16-point win.

The Cavaliers had three players finish with double-digits points. Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored 21 points. Freshman guard Carole Miller (Alexandria, Va.) scored a career-high 19 points. Senior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) scored 13 points with seven assists and six rebounds.

Amari Robinson led Clemson with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Related