Women’s Basketball: Georgia Tech tops UVA in ACC opener

Virginia opened ACC play by falling 61-51 at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Georgia Tech (10-2, 1-0 ACC) used a 16-0 run between the end of the second quarter and the first five minutes of the third quarter to break open a one-point game and pick up the victory on its home court.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points with 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the year for UVA (5-7, 0-1 ACC) . Freshman guard Shemera Williams and senior forward Lisa Jablonowski also scored in double figures, each contributing 10 points.

Georgia Tech had four players score in double digits, led by 18 points and seven rebounds from Lorela Cubaj.

“I thought that we executed well when we got into the halfcourt,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “We were getting the shots that we wanted to get. We just didn’t finish them. There were a lot of missed layups. A lot. We are now in conference play. When you play in the top conference in the country, you have to come to play every single night.”

