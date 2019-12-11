Woman dead in single-vehicle accident in Warren County

Published Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, 2:33 pm

Virginia State Trooper A. Eckman in investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County that occurred on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. on Route 522 at 4 tenths of a mile south of Route 604.

A 2001 Ford Expedition was traveling north on Route 522, when it ran off of the right side of the roadway, overcorrected ran off of the left side of the roadway, collided with a tree, and caught fire.

The driver of the Ford, a female subject died at the scene. Her remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

The crash remains under investigation.

