Wildlife Center of Virginia to release two bald eagles at Lake Anna State Park on Friday
The Wildlife Center of Virginia will be releasing two juvenile bald eagles that have been patients at the Center during the summer months.
The eagles will be released Friday at 1 p.m. by Center Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Karra Pierce at Lake Anna State Park.
The release is free and open to the public.
Attendees are asked to RSVP at [email protected].
Visit the Wildlife Center’s Event Calendar page for more information on the release location and directions. The two eagles to be released on Friday were rescued from Louisa County and Virginia Beach in May and June, respectively.
Information about the eagles’ case history is available here.