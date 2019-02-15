Why your small business needs a strong content marketing plan

Big brands go all out in pushing amazing content as they do other SEO tactics right. With the kind of competition they pose online, they present quite a challenge for small businesses to dare venture in SEO.

Is content marketing really essential for small businesses? Yes, there is a way for small businesses to realize a positive ROI from a solid content marketing plan. Here are a couple of reasons to get you on board in considering a content marketing plan for your small business:

Figure 1 benefits of content marketing

Means of promotion

As a small business, you need all the attention you can get. In essence, this means that you have to find different channels to sell your brand. Since people also want to hear from you and get access to newer products and services that are in the market, having content marketing can get you there.

Content marketing is the way you get your information to people, and the best part is that you do not have to try so hard to sell yourself. You can get people to attend to your brand by sharing a lot more significant value beyond the details of your products and services.

Larger audience reach

Do you know how the thought of having so many customers excites you? Well, as a business owner of a small business, taking up content marketing is the swiftest way to get to expose your business to new prospects. The even better news is that there are so many people online that can benefit from your material, and that makes sense for business owners to get access to a larger audience. Remember, once you have shared a piece of content, it keeps earning your traffic every day, reaching out to a new person in different platforms.

Improved audience engagement

Audience engagement is one way to measure whether your customers are satisfied with the products and services you offer them. Business owners try as much as possible to engage customers with brochures, flyers, suggestion boxes, among other forms. With content marketing, however, you can get this done is a very easy way once you have come up with fantastic content for your audience, you have more than one way to keep them engaged. It is in the way you structure your content, say with questions, as well as the way you interact with them on social media platforms.

Overall, you have way more opportunities to satisfy your customers through the different feedback channels than it is to do it without a solid content marketing plan.

Increased brand visibility

A small brand struggles with visibility. The minute you join the digital platform, it is easy for you to cave in from the number of top brands and SEO gurus that are doing very well on SERP. However, you do not have to be an underdog the entire time. With a strong content marketing plan, you can gain leverage on SERP through different SEO tactics. For one, your online presence will increase the moment you become active on social media, as well as vigilant with creating and sharing relevant content. With so many online activities you can capitalize on, for example, Black Friday, it is very convenient for your small business to amass many sales thanks to your well laid-out content marketing strategy.

Keep up with your competitors

If you do not have any other reason to come up with a good content marketing strategy, do it to overcome your competition, ideally, the world is very tech-savvy today, and most, if not all, of your competitors are already super active in content marketing. If you are not doing it, it means that all your prospect target audience are going to your competitors for products, services, and ultimately, content.

Remember you are not the only small business in your industry. Every day, new websites are joining the digital world. This means that other than the existing competition, each day you will have to battle with any competition. Content marketing gives you a competitive edge because you learn more about how to create amazing content that can draw people to your platform, regardless of the size of your brand.

Content marketing is not hard, and there is really no reason for you to avoid it. In fact, you should be learning about rank trackers and how to track your progress here https://serpbook.com/blog/rank-trackers/.

