Where to go for an authentic Greece experience

Are you on the hunt for an authentic Greek experience and want to know where you should be visiting while in Greece? Are you planning on visiting Greece on your next vacation and want to know what to do while you are there?

If you are looking for a unique experience, with the opportunity to learn about Greek culture and history while exploring new places, then Greece is the destination for you. There are so many ancient sights to see, like the Athens acropolis, or the Delphi Temple of Apollo. If you want to get away from the big cities and tourist attractions, there are ferry trips available here with LetsFerry to the magical island of Sifnos as well as many more. In Greece, the possibilities are endless. Continue reading to find out more about where you should go for an authentic Greece experience.

Sparta

The very first location we have on our list is Sparta. Sparta is a very small place that is home to only 14,000 residents. When people think of Sparta, the first thing most people will think of is the move 300 which is about Spartan armies. Even though the movie is wildly inaccurate, Sparta is an incredible place to visit if you want a taste of Greek history.

While the ancient ruins are not particularly well preserved, it is still an amazing place to see as a traveler. Here in Sparta, you can play a game of backgammon with some of the locals, or even enjoy some incredible cuisine at the Sparta Town Hall.

On top of all of this, you can make your way to some of the museums and exhibits that show off some of the history f Sparta. A definite must-see, just don’t expect it to be like the movie, because you will be disappointed.

Athens

Next up on our list, we have Athens. Athens is the capital city of Greece and by far the most popular place for tourists to visit when on vacation. Athens has so much more to offer than just beaches and good restaurants though.

If you are interested in learning about the history of Athens, you can visit the acropolis here, and even take a walk to the adjacent museum. Athens is by far the largest city in all of Greece, and this means there is no shortage of things to do while there.

While in Athens you can take a stroll down the different streets and discover the local stores and restaurants. You can also layout on the beach all day, or alternately, if you are a very active person, take a hike up Mount Olympus.

Nafplio

The next amazing Greek location you can’t miss is Nafplio. For those who are obsessed with history, this is the place to be. Here you can learn an abundance of Greek history while taking a journey back in time and enjoying it.

Nafplio was the capital of Greece back in the 19th century, but these days it is a little different. If you want to escape the tourists and the hustle and bustle of busy life, this is the perfect place to do it.

Kastoria

One of the last few places on our list is Kastoria. This is an incredible lakeside city that is surrounded by mountains and immaculate beauty. Here in Kastoria, you will find very few visitors and tourists which only make your experience that much more authentic.

Not only can you see some magnificent views, but you can also enjoy a bike ride around the lake, adventure through some majestic caves, and so much more. This is a place to visit if you want a truly authentic Greek experience without having to worry about tourists.

Kalambaka

Last but not least, we have Kalambaka. This is said to be one of the most naturally gorgeous cities in all of Greece. Nearby you can visit the Meteora Monasteries which are truly a sight to behold.

Not only can you do this, but you can also check out some amazing sunsets, learn about the natural history in the museum of Meteora, and so much more. This is a great place to visit if you want to learn more about Greece all while experiencing it.

Story by William Smith

