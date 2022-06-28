What happens to baseball if MLB loses its federal antitrust exemption?
The Senate Judiciary Committee is hinting at its interest in exploring Major League Baseball’s 100-year-old antitrust exemption, which could portend seismic change for the MLB.
Chris Graham and Scott German explore.
Also on the show:
- A total of 12 players, coaches and other staff was handed down suspensions from a Sunday fight in the Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels game.
- How about those suddenly streaking Baltimore Orioles?
- Bryce Harper is out for at least the next six weeks with a broken thumb.