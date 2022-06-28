What happens to baseball if MLB loses its federal antitrust exemption?

The Senate Judiciary Committee is hinting at its interest in exploring Major League Baseball’s 100-year-old antitrust exemption, which could portend seismic change for the MLB.

Chris Graham and Scott German explore.

Also on the show:

  • A total of 12 players, coaches and other staff was handed down suspensions from a Sunday fight in the Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels game.
  • How about those suddenly streaking Baltimore Orioles?
  • Bryce Harper is out for at least the next six weeks with a broken thumb.


