Waynesboro: Road closures, intermittent water cutoff to affect Tree Streets through Aug. 26

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

city of waynesboro virginia logoThe City of Waynesboro Public Works Department has announced road and lane closures on 13th Street from Chestnut Avenue to Maple Avenue.

The westbound lane on 13th Street will be closed on Thursday and Friday to prep for a water main line tie-in as part of the completion of the new water mainline project in the 500 block of Walnut Avenue.

The tie-in will begin on Monday and will require the closure of both lanes Aug. 22-26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

In addition, water will be turned off on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to residents and businesses in the area.

According to a news alert, the affected businesses and residents have been notified.

Anyone with questions may call the Public Works water division at (540) 942-6743.


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.