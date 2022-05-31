Waynesboro Public Schools to participate in summer food program

Waynesboro Public Schools announced that the district will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program for the 2022 summer. Meals will be provided to all children 18 years of age and under without charge, regardless of age, disability, etc. No application is needed.

The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the VDOE Department of Nutrition Services.

Served on a first come, first serve basis, the program will run from June 6-16, June 21-23 and July 5-21.

“In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retalition for priov civil rights activity,” the schools release said.

For the programs in June, pickup will be at Westwood Hills Elementary from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Wayne Hills Preschool from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Kate Collins Middle from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from Waynesboro High from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For July, pickup will be at William Perry from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wayne Hills Preschool from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Kate CollinsMiddle from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, contact Waynesboro Public Schools at 540-946-4600.

