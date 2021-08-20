Waynesboro Public Schools partners with local libraries to improve book access

Published Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 1:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Waynesboro Public Schools has partnered with SORA, a student reading app that allows students access to the local public library ebook and audiobook collections.

SORA offers several benefits for the students of Waynesboro Public Schools. The app allows students access to age appropriate content, helps in the development of lifelong learners, and familiarizes students with their local public library.

Only juvenile and young adult titles from the public library can be accessed through SORA. For parents who are concerned about their children accessing and reading content inappropriate for their age and reading level, Sora offers a safe solution. Students have many choices that are completely free and there is unlimited access for Waynesboro Public School students as part of this program.

“During COVID our school division battled with many constraints in providing access to resources for our students. SORA provided a great solution for our teachers and a way to get books into our students’ hands. This service will now be a sustained enhancement to our instructional programming, “ Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey said.

With SORA, students get full access to all of the public libraries digital content without having to have a library card or having any personal information shared outside of the school. Students log into the app using their school google account.

For more information about SORA, visit www.overdrive.com/apps/sora.