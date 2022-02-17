Waynesboro Public Schools lifting COVID mask mandate next week

Universal masking for students and staff will no longer be required in Waynesboro Public Schools effective Tuesday, Feb. 22, according to a letter from Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell posted to social media on Thursday.

The action comes in response to legislation signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week giving parents an opt-out from masking requirements.

Masking will still be required on school division buses and cars in compliance with the federal masking mandate for transportation.

“The school division still recognizes that the CDC recommends multiple ‘layers’ of prevention strategies to minimize disease transmission,” Cassell wrote in the letter. “Even though masks are no longer required in our schools, the school division has plenty of masks, cleaning supplies and strategies in place to continue layered prevention strategies.”

Story by Chris Graham