Waynesboro man arrested on sexual assault charges

Published Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, 4:43 pm

A 45-year-old Waynesboro man faces charges in separate incidents of reported sexual assault reported in November.

John M. Mohler is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond on the charges, which stem from an investigation initiated on Nov. 6, according to a report from Waynesboro Police.

During the preliminary investigation, investigators determined that the victim went to a local business in the city limits of Waynesboro on Nov. 5 to get work performed. The victim alleged she was sexually assaulted by the individual performing it.

During the investigation into the first reported offense, the investigators received an additional sexual assault complaint from a different victim, a juvenile female. This complaint was also at the same location, and it involved the same suspect from the first reported incident.

