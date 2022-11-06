Waynesboro: Leaf collection in the city beginning after Thanksgiving holiday

Leaf collection will begin Nov. 28 for residents of Waynesboro.

Leaf pickup begins in Area 1 (see map) and progresses until Area 9 until all areas have been completed.

Residents in Area 1 -5 should place their leaves out prior to Nov. 25.

Residents in Area 6-9 should put their leaves out prior to Dec. 12.

Leaves should be pushed to the edge of your property alongside the road – but should not be pushed into the roadway as it may block storm drains.

Timing may be affected by inclement weather.

If you are unsure what zone you are in or have other questions regarding leaf pickup, you may contact the city’s street division at (540) 942-6743.