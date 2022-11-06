Menu
waynesboro leaf collection in the city beginning after thanksgiving holiday
News

Waynesboro: Leaf collection in the city beginning after Thanksgiving holiday

Crystal Graham
Published:

waynesboro virginia leaf collection scheduleLeaf collection will begin Nov. 28 for residents of Waynesboro.

Leaf pickup begins in Area 1 (see map) and progresses until Area 9 until all areas have been completed.

Residents in Area 1 -5 should place their leaves out prior to Nov. 25.

Residents in Area 6-9 should put their leaves out prior to Dec. 12.

Leaves should be pushed to the edge of your property alongside the road – but should not be pushed into the roadway as it may block storm drains.

Timing may be affected by inclement weather.

If you are unsure what zone you are in or have other questions regarding leaf pickup, you may contact the city’s street division at (540) 942-6743.

 

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

