Warner responds to attempted sabotage by CCP of U.S.’s Huawei investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges on Monday against Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence officers who attempted to sabotage an investigation into Huawei.

Last week, the Federal Communication Commission ban new sales in the United States of Chinese technologies, including Huawei and ZTE, on the basis of national security.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, responded with a statement.

“The charges announced today by the Department of Justice further illustrate Huawei’s inextricable ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its brazen but unsurprising disregard for the rule of law. The Intelligence Community has repeatedly warned about the economic and national security threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei, which are backed by the CCP and exploited in the interest of authoritarian goals and ambitions. I applaud the dedicated work of the Department of Justice and law enforcement officials, and I look forward to seeing any investigations against Huawei proceed unimpeded.”