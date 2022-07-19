Walk to End Alzheimer’s planned for September 24 in Fishersville
The Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia Chapter has announced the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Greater Augusta will be held September 24 in Fishersville.
The walk will be held at the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences and is for Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County residents.
The event is held to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies the solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. Check-in will open at 8 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
In Virginia, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 351,000 caregivers.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
To sign up as a walker or to learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/greateraugustawalk