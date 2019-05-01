VMI Women’s Soccer announces 2019 schedule

VMI first-year head women’s soccer coach Chris Haught-Thompson announced his team’s 2019 schedule Tuesday.

After exhibition matches at VCU (Aug. 12) and Old Dominion (Aug.16), the Keydets will again look for a hot start to the season opening with Hampton at home on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Patchin Field. Following two away games at Delaware State and American the following week, the Keydets will host Radford on Sept. 5 and take another two weeks playing on the road.

“I think this is a good, balanced schedule that will help prepare us for the start of conference,” Haught-Thompson said. “Lots of different types of teams will allow us to grow in different ways through the non-conference season and hopefully be playing at a high level come the first weekend of SoCon play.”

From Sept. 13-19, VMI will play away contests at Loyola (Md.)(Sept. 13), Howard (Sept. 15) and at Davidson (Sept. 19) before returning to Lexington for a three-game series starting with Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Patchin Field.

The Keydets open Southern Conference play on Friday, Sept. 27, against Mercer in an afternoon contest before taking on The Citadel on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Patchin.

VMI then embarks on a long conference journey with five consecutive road affairs beginning with Wofford on Oct. 4 and Furman on Oct. 6. The following week the Keydets will play at UNCG (Oct. 11), and the ensuing week at Chattanooga (Oct. 18) and Samford (Oct. 20)

The Keydets close the regular season at home with two games facing ETSU on Oct. 25 and the finale versus Western Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Sat., Aug. 12 … at VCU (exhibition) … 6:30 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 16 … at Old Dominion (exhibition) … 6 p.m.

Thu., Aug. 22 … Hampton … 4 p.m.

Thu., Aug. 29 … at Delaware State … 7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 31 … at American … 1 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 5 … Radford … 4 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 13 … at Loyola (Md.) … 7 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 15 … at Howard … 1 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 19 … at Davidson … 7 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 22 … Liberty … 1 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 27 … Mercer … 4 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 29 … The Citadel … 2 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 4 … at Wofford … 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 … at Furman … 2 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 11 … at UNCG … 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18 … at Chattanooga … 6 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 … at Samford … TBD

Fri., Oct. 25 … ETSU … 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27 … W. Carolina … 2 p.m.

