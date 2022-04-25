VMI falls at East Tennessee State, 10-4, in series finale

East Tennessee State University defeated VMI 10-4 Sunday in the final game of a three-game Southern Conference series from Thomas Stadium.

VMU led in all three games of the series and took a 1-0 advantage in the second inning of Sunday’s contest on a home run by catcher Cole Barrett.

The Bucs opened a 5-1 lead after scoring three runs in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth. The Keydets had a chance for a big inning in the sixth, as Zac Morris walked and Reeves Whitmore and Garrett followed with singles to load the bases with no outs, Jed Barrett drew a bases loaded walk to cut the lead to 5-2, but a double play ball and a strikeout limited the damage.

Cook led off the seventh with a triple and scored on a Will Knight groundout to make it a 5-3 game, but ETSU broke it open with five in the eighth. Knight homered in the ninth.

Garrett finished 3-for-4 on the afternoon, and Cook had two hits, was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Swaim and Trey Morgan each had a hit and a walk, and Barrett drew two walks.

Tommy Barth went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for ETSU (24-12/6-3 SoCon). Bryce Hodge and Noah Webb also homered.

VMI (12-29/3-6 SoCon) is back in conference action this weekend at home with a three-game series against Western Carolina in Gray-Minor Stadium.

