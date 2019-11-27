VMI Basketball: Keydets roll to 98-32 win over Goucher

The VMI men’s basketball team shot over 50 percent from the floor and breezed to a 98-32 victory over visiting Goucher College in non-conference action Tuesday evening. The 66-point margin of victory ranks fifth in school history.

The Keydets scored the first 11 points of the game and held a 45-20 lead at halftime. VMI scored 47 of the game’s next 51 points to pull ahead 92-24. The Keydet defense held the visitors scoreless for nearly 10 minutes during the 47-4 run.

Junior Greg Parham paced VMI with 18 points and four steals and Kamdyn Curfman scored 17, hitting 5-of-9 from three-point range. Myles Lewis posted 14 points, Travis Evee netted 11 and Sean Conway tallied eight points. Tragen Fahl and Louis Tang each scored seven off the bench and Garrett Gilkeson and Connor Arnold had six points apiece. Tang added a game-high nine rebounds.

Josh Lichti had nine points for Goucher and Axel Seka had six.

VMI shot 35-of-67 from the field (52.2%) and 17-of-40 from three-point range (42.5%). The Keydets held a commanding 46-27 rebounding edge and forced the Gophers to just 21 percent shooting (10-48) for the evening.

The Keydets (3-6) have eight days off until their next game, Wednesday, December 7 at Duquesne University. The non-conference contest will be held at LaRoche University at 7 p.m.

