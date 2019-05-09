VMI Baseball: Keydets host UNCG for last SoCon series of season

The VMI baseball team welcomes the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) this weekend to Gray-Minor Stadium, the last Southern Conference series for the Keydets this season.

VMI and UNCG are scheduled to play Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).

Chris Graham joins Voice of the Keydets Wade Branner on the broadcasts of all three games on the SoCon Network.

Multimedia – Live Stats Friday – SoCon Network Friday: Live Stats Saturday –SoCon Network Saturday: Live Stats Sunday – SoCon Network Sunday

VMI enters the weekend’s games with an 8-13 record in conference play, while UNCG is 11-7.

Junior designated hitter Jon Clines has the top batting average on the team (.333) in his 14 starts. He has an on-base percentage of .433 and a slugging percentage of .596. Sophomore second baseman Callen Nuccio had a 17-game hitting streak snapped this weekend in the final game of the series at Furman. He had recorded three hits in each of the first two games of the series. For the season, he has a .301 average with team highs of 39 runs and 10 stolen bases to go with 13 doubles and 27 RBI. In conference games, Nuccio is tied for second in the league with 29 base hits. Senior third baseman Jake Huggins leads the team with 40 RBI and is second with 30 runs scored. He has a .281 average with nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs.

UNCG has won seven straight games, tying its longest winning streak of the seas­on. The Spartans have com­pleted seven series sweeps so far this season.

UNCG’s Chad Sykes has the top ERA in the league. The closer has a 0.58 ERA to go with nine saves, second in the conference, and has 57 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. The Spartans have swept back-to-back SoCon series against The Citadel and ETSU to move into fourth place in the standings.

